Watch: RNC Speaker Paralyzed from Waist Down Literally Stands Up To Honor America

By Joe Setyon
Published August 26, 2020 at 7:20pm
The 25-year-old Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District may use a wheelchair due to his partial paralysis, but it didn’t stop him from standing at the end his speech to the Republican National Convention.

Madison Cawthorn was paralyzed from the abdomen down in a 2014 car accident, according to Fox News.

In June, he defeated a Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump in a primary runoff.

During his RNC speech, which aired Wednesday, Cawthorn argued that the “radical left” wants to “dismantle, defund and destroy,” while Trump wants to “rebuild, restore and renew.”

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground and retake the shining city on a hill. While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore and renew,” he said.

At the end of his address, Cawthorn, who was sitting in his wheelchair for most of the speech, stood to honor America.

“The American idea my ancestors fought for during the Revolutionary War is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was 250 years ago,” Cawthorn added.

Do you think Madison Cawthorn is a hero?

“I say to Americans who love our country — young and old — be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty.

“And be a radical for our republic,” he said as he rose from his wheelchair, “for which I stand, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.

“Thank you, and may God bless America.”

The dramatic moment garnered quite the reaction on Twitter:

In recent days, Cawthorn has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

“There’s a big difference between a failed teenage romantic advance and being forceful, to the extent that’s possible when you’re a paraplegic,” John Hart, a public relations consultant employed by Cawthorn’s campaign, said in a statement, according to the Asheville, North Carolina-based Citizen Times.

Joe Setyon
