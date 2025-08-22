Watch: Road Rage Backfires as Furious Passenger's Coffee Attack Ends Up in the Last Place He Wanted - His Own Face

A viral road rage incident left one passenger drenched in coffee meant for the driver of the other vehicle.

On Thursday, footage was posted to social media platform X showing an unnamed driver who got into a feud on the road with another vehicle.

After some back-and-fourth aggressive driving, the car being filmed pulled up next to the other car.

A man in the passenger seat then proceeded to take a cup of coffee in hand and toss the liquid out the window, intending to throw it on the man filming.

Instead, in a completely humiliating moment of buffoonery, the wind blew every ounce of coffee back onto the passenger and the vehicle he was in, with most of it hitting him in the face.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the footage has been viewed millions of times across various social media platforms.

Users were quick to comment on the instant karma the man received. Per the Daily Mail, one Instagram comment read, “Karma said: ‘Don’t do anything. I got this, bro.'”

Another user poked fun, stating, “How would you like Coffee sir? Same as I like my Karma, Instant.”

The comments on X were not much kinder.

One user observed that after getting a face full of coffee, the man persisted in his efforts.

“Even after he took the face full of coffee he tried to shake the remaining drop onto the passing car. Dedication,” the user wrote.

Scripture tells us to turn away from wrath and be slow to anger.

This passenger, through experience, learned the lesson of Proverbs 26:27.

“Whoever digs a pit will fall into it, and a stone will come back on him who starts it rolling.”

These are wise words to live by. Perhaps had this man been familiar with this verse, he would have opted to keep his window rolled up and his coffee to himself — rather than on himself.

You almost feel sorry for the man.

But it’s also hard not to laugh since this is an entirely self-inflicted punishment.

