Watch as Robbery Victim Fights Off Attacker and Wrestles Gun Away Just in Time to Shoot It Out with Second Assailant

 By Jack Davis  July 16, 2022 at 7:03am
A shootout on the streets of Philadelphia was all that kept one man from being the victim of a daytime robbery.

Philadelphia police have shared a video of the Monday incident in an attempt to catch two men who tried to rob a 46-year-old man.

Police said they found the victim, who was not named in the report, lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. He was later taken to a hospital where he was reported in stable condition.

Video captured the moment the man was attacked by an assailant who emerged from a dark SUV.



The victim put up a fight, with the two wrestling on the pavement.

The video shows the victim getting the better of the fight and getting hold of the attacker’s gun.

As he did so, the attacker’s partner ran up, apparently hesitant to shoot until he could get a clear shot at the victim without hitting his partner.

The victim and second attacker shot from only a few feet away from each other. Both attackers then ran off.

Gunfire has become common in Democrat-run Philadelphia, with 264 fatal and 1,011 non-fatal shootings already this year, according to numbers provided by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

In the past week, a 14-year-old turned himself in after shooting a 19-year-old at a subway stop, according to Fox News.

On Thursday night, two people were shot to death and others wounded, according to WCAU-TV.

That followed a stretch from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon in which 14 people were shot in the city, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Inquirer reported that 119 juveniles have been shot so far this year in Philadelphia, the highest since data on the ages of victims was routinely released beginning in 2015.

Rose Jenkins said violence is “like normal.”

“You can’t come out of your house. Kids can’t play outside,” said Jenkins, who has lived in the city for nearly two decades.

There have been 292 murders in Philadelphia already in 2022.

Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
