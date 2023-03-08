Watch: Rogan Torches Biden's Circus 'Sideshow': 'I Don't Have Any Faith in Them'

Joe Rogan is one of the most successful podcasters of our time and has spent most of his life identifying as a “bleeding heart liberal” by his own admission.

Despite Rogan’s left leaning sympathies, the viral talk-show host admitted last week on his own podcast that President Joe Biden’s obviously impaired mental state has shaken his faith not only in Biden but the Democratic Party as an institution.

The March 2 “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast episode featured controversial and left-leaning British comedian-turned-journalist Russell Brand.

The podcast episode is a glimpse into the minds of leftists and moderates who are finally seeing Biden’s clear mental deterioration as a challenge to their own misconceptions in regard to the legitimacy of political institutions they have blindly trusted for decades.

According to Blaze Media, Rogan said, “It’s a very strange time where I don’t think people have a lot of faith right now in institutions, and I don’t think they have a lot of faith in authority. I don’t think they really believe that there is someone who is wiser than them, that has a grand plan that’s logical, that’s workable, where they’re looking out for all of us.”

In a clipped conversation from the episode, Rogan continued, “I think there is a feeling of chaos that exists today that I don’t think has never existed in my life like this before.”

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing.

Rogan continued, “Even back during the Bush administration when everybody thought that Bush was a moron, they still thought ‘This is a good cabinet, and they’re following all the checks and balances … there’s probably a lot of cronyism and a lot of undercover deals …’ You still thought they had things pretty under control, it’s a very solid institution. Nobody believes that now … This system is over.”

Rogan expounded, “You see Pete Buttigieg and f***ing Kamala Harris, and Biden can’t get a sentence out. You’re like, this is madness, these people are utter fools, and these are the people that are running everything, and these are the people that are getting us on to the brink of war with Russia, and I don’t have any faith in them, and I think that most people don’t.”

“You can’t have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry’s. You certainly can’t have those kind of people running the f***ing most powerful government the world’s ever known. It’s nonsense,” Rogan continued.

The New York Post clipped another part of Rogan’s March 2 podcast with Russell Brand in which Rogan stated how even he has switched camps, admitting he would have voted for Trump over Biden in the last presidential election.







Rogan stated, “It’s bizarre how far [Biden] has deteriorated … and when I was talking about it during the election, I was actually talking about it with Eric Weinstein, and he was like, ‘I can’t vote for Biden,’ and he goes ‘I can’t vote for Trump’, and I go’… the thing with Biden is he’s gone, like you know he’s gone, and you’re gunna be relying on his cabinet, and I knew his cabinet would be this f***ing sideshow of diversity, which is exactly what it is.”

Rogan talked about another blatant “diversity hire” in another recent episode — the dismissed Sam Brinton, who was a Biden appointed Department of Nuclear Energy executive before his dismissal.

Brinton “identifies” as “gender-fluid” according to Yahoo Life.

In a separate clipped episode, Rogan said, “Yeah, it’s playing with rules that’s what that person is doing. That person with the beard, and the shaved head and lipstick and everything, they’re playing with the rules.”







Russell Brand also made headlines individually this last week in regard to his “destruction” of talking head propagandist and MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann, which he guest starred with on the “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

At Brand tells Heilemann, “It’s disingenuous to claim that the biases that are exhibited on Fox News are any different from the biases exhibited on MSNBC. It’s difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners …”

It appears that Biden’s mental state and his prioritizing of intersectional inclusivity over meritocratic competency is causing even famous leftists like Rogan and Brand to reconsider their positions.

Woe to those who call darkness light and will continue to vote for Biden and his acolytes come 2024, and may a great awakening occur among those who have been willfully deceived.

