Watch: Rogue Deer Smashes Up Christmas Store After Break-In, Cops Find Her Trapped at the Scene

A rogue deer gave a Tennessee Christmas store an unforgettable Christmas surprise after smashing through its front door and leaving a trail of chaos behind.

The unusual break-in happened at Gabriel’s Christmas, a year-round holiday business in the city of Jonesborough, police said on Dec. 5.

The Jonesborough Police Department shared details about the incident in a Facebook post, describing the deer’s grand entrance and her brief but eventful stay inside the store.

Police said the deer burst through the front door, triggering a commotion that left the shop damaged.

The department joked that the intruder seemed “three sips too deep into the Holiday Spirits.”

Officers wrote that the deer wandered through the store inspecting ornaments, garland, and even a nutcracker before galloping around as if searching for its sleigh.

The animal eventually became trapped when she wedged herself into a chair.

Police shared a body cam video showing officers entering the store and finding the deer stuck at the scene.

The Facebook post said officers gently told the “tipsy legend” that she couldn’t behave that way in a Main Street Christmas establishment before escorting her back outside.

Local station WJHL reported that the incident felt like something straight out of a holiday story. Employees initially thought the situation was a joke until they saw the damage.

“I was like, there ain’t no way this is happening,” patrol officer Adam Depew told the outlet.

Workers said the deer, a doe later nicknamed “Jingles,” raced through the store from back to front, knocking items off displays and threatening carefully arranged decorations.

Officers tried coaxing the animal toward the exit, but she refused to follow commands.

Depew said he eventually decided to grab the deer after she became stuck in the chair.

With no other options, officers lifted the animal and carried her back outside the same way she came in.

According to WJHL, the store now considers Jingles its unofficial mascot.

No injuries were reported, and police confirmed the deer won’t face charges for her festive break-in.

After being released, the deer bolted away from the store.

