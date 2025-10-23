Watch: Rubio Gives Reporter Priceless Suggestion for How to Stop Drug Boats from Blowing Up - He's 100 Percent Right

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave the press a very novel proposal for drug cartels if they wanted to stop being blown up trying to send drugs to the United States: stop doing it.

On Wednesday, footage began making the rounds from the Oval Office where Rubio, President Donald Trump, and other Cabinet members took questions from the press, with Rubio deciding to handle one about Mexican cartels and their efforts to traffic narcotics across our borders.

For context, CBS News reports that the Trump administration carried out nine known strikes since September against narcotics traffickers in international waters. Seven of those were in the Caribbean, with two being more recently in the East Pacific. On Tuesday, a strike killed two, with another strike on Wednesday killing three.

JUST IN: Sec. Rubio on recent kinetic strike against drug boat: ‘If people want to stop seeing drug boats blow up, stop sending drugs to the United States.’pic.twitter.com/ZmE3osvsei — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) October 22, 2025

“Bottom line: these are drug boats,” Rubio said.

“If people want to stop seeing drug boats blow up, stop sending drugs to the United States,” he added.

“In this particular case, there are people traveling in international waters, heading toward the United States with hostilities in mind, which includes flooding our country with dangerous, deadly drugs. And they’re going to be stopped.”

After explaining that the targets were not just chosen on a hunch, but operations that were tracked and selected based off careful observation, Rubio ended by again putting it simply:

“If you’re running drug boats, you’re in grave danger.”

Oddly, some members of the press and the left are offended that the Trump administration would do such a thing. Why did he not just nicely ask the cartels to stop in Biden-esque fashion?

These people cannot be reasoned with. Their appendages extend into many Latin American governments.

They’re accustomed to a weak U.S. executive and Cabinet that does not protect our borders and allows for an invasion of our country.

It’s stomach-churning to think how many American lives were ruined and lost under Trump’s predecessor because he would not simply protect our borders.

The left believes these cartels are owed due process. Was there due process for the Americans killed by their actions?

Trump’s efforts are going to work. This is going to stop.

Eventually, if the cartels are smart, they will begin to fear getting blown to pieces and stop trafficking to our country.

Trump and his Cabinet should continue to drown out all the noise and do the critical work to keep the country safe.

It’s that simple.

