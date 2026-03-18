Watch: Rubio Gives Single Most Brutally Honest Description of Islam by a Secretary of State in Modern US History

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave Fox News the honest truth when it comes to Islam — a doctrine that thrives on expansion and expresses open hostility to our nation.

Footage of an interview with Rubio and Fox News host Sean Hannity started circulating Monday on social media platform X.

Understandably, this administration has been addressing many questions surrounding the Middle East given the ongoing conflict with Iran, an Islamic state.

Understanding Iran and its theocracy comes down to understanding Islam, the driving force behind its 1979 revolution, when the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — setting the standard for his country’s future relations with the West — called America “the Great Satan.”

Rubio — who is by no means ignorant to Iran’s history or its leadership — elaborated on how America should view this ideology.

🚨 SEC. MARCO RUBIO NAILED IT ON ISLAM: “Ultimately, all radical Islamic movements in the world identify the West at large, but the United States in particular, as the greatest evil on the earth!” “And every chance they have, the notion that somehow radical Islam would be… pic.twitter.com/4NPWzibbrt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

“Ultimately, all radical Islamic movements in the world identify the West at large, but the United States in particular, as the greatest evil on the earth.

“The notion that somehow radical Islam would be comfortable with simply controlling some province in Iraq or Syria is just not borne out by history.

“Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate. They want to expand. It is revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand and control more territories and more people.”

Rubio then brought his comments into a more modern context, mentioning the U.S., Europe, and Iran.

“And radical Islam has designs, openly, on the West, on the United States, on Europe,” he warned.

“We’ve seen that progress there as well. And they are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism, in the case of Iran, nation-state actions, assassinations, murders, you name it — whatever it takes for them to gain their influence and ultimately their domination of different cultures and societies.”

His comments are backed by recent history with the Islamization of Europe by European Union politicians, who serve as useful idiots to Islam’s ends, and ignorant American liberals who believe these people come here to promote peace and tolerance.

There are countless caliphates to point to in history, dating back to the years that followed Muhammad’s death in 632.

Muhammad himself did not come in peace. His life boils down to that of a bloodthirsty warlord who took a child as his bride. His calls for violence permeate the Quran.

Quran 3:56 reads, “As to those who reject faith, I will punish them with terrible agony in this world and in the Hereafter, nor will they have anyone to help.”

Quran 9:14 says, “Fight against them so that Allah will punish them by your hands and disgrace them and give you victory over them and heal the breasts of a believing people.”

If it could not be clearer, Quran 61:4 reads, “Surely Allah loves those who fight in his cause.”

More public officials — in the United States and the Western world overall — need to be honest about this.

It only puts lives in danger to disguise the truth.

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