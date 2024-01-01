The Democratic mayor of Denver said the onslaught of illegal immigrants into his city could mean service cuts in every part of city government.

Amid media coverage of leaders in Chicago and New York City saying the influx of illegal immigrants has devastated their cities, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. during an ABC interview last week, sought to portray Denver as having things even worse.

He called his city “ground zero” for the stampede of illegal immigrants into America’s major cities.

“We are the single largest recipient of migrants per capita of any city in America,” he said, claiming Denver has twice the burden of any other U.S. city.

In an interview with CBS that aired Monday, he said Denver has taken in about 35,000 illegal immigrants.

Johnston alleged that Texas is responsible for its troubles, claiming Denver is a prime destination because it is the closest major city to Texas. Beginning in 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing illegal immigrants north into Democratic-run “sanctuary cities” as a way to send a message that Texas had been bearing too great a burden of the illegal immigration that has exploded during the Biden era.

In December alone, Customs and Border Protection processed 300,000 border crossers, a new monthly record, according to CBS News. That’s on top of the previous record set in September.

According to a Fox News report Saturday, “since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1st, there have been more than 760,000 migrant encounters at the southern border, making the first quarter of FY 24 the highest quarter on record.”

Johnston told CBS that the nation needs “a coordinated entry plan where it’s not just the governor of Texas deciding what cities to send people to.”

Although Johnston said in his ABC interview that he believed Denver had been successful in dealing with the illegal immigrant influx, he also said the city needs to make budget cuts because of what it is spending.







“We’re having that hard conversation with our departments and our city right now. We’d like to avoid that problem,” he said.

“We think if the federal government can take action on the supplemental budget that President Biden has proposed, that would be $14 billion that could help meet this need. And so, we want to avoid having to make those hard trade-offs and we want the federal government to take action,” he said.

“If they don’t, we’ll be looking at a $160 million impact. That’s 10 percent of our entire budget. So, if you imagine cutting all of your city agencies by 10 percent and that would be historic cuts, larger than we’ve seen even in the recession times of the 2009 and 2010 cycle,” he said.’

Johnston, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have issued a joint call for faster work authorizations for illegal immigrants in their communities, according to KMGH-TV in Denver.

Lack of federal money could impact his and other communities, Johnston said.

“If there is no federal support, there’s no coordinate entry, there’s no work authorization, then I think cities would have to look at dramatically reducing the amount of services we offered or dramatically cutting our city budgets, which has impacts on other parts of city services,” Johnston said.

According to a CBS report in November, one of the expenses facing Denver has been shipping illegal immigrants to other parts of the U.S.

Do you support sanctuary cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (28 Votes) No: 98% (1496 Votes)

As a Denver Post article reported in January of last year, Denver has spent years implementing the kind of policies that qualify for the unofficial title of “sanctuary city” for illegal immigration, such as limiting cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials:

“On Nov. 21, 2016, the Denver City Council adopted a proclamation declaring the city ‘welcoming and inclusive of all people.’ In August 2017, the mayor signed a City Council bill, the Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act, that reiterated a 2014 decision that the city and county would not honor ICE holds except as required by law, continue the city of Denver’s policies of employees of not conducting the work of federal immigration enforcement and allow immigrants access to public health and human services programs. The mayor also issued an order to create a legal defense fund for indigent immigrants.”

CBS reported that Denver has spent nearly $4.5 million over the past year to send more than 12,000 illegal immigrants out of Colorado

“We say, ‘Where do you want to go?’ and then we buy them a ticket, usually by bus, and get them on their way,” said Jon Ewing, a representative of Denver Human Services, according to CBS.

Chicago, New York City and Salt Lake City are among the top destinations.

“We feel that it’s the right thing to do to get them to where they actually want to be,” Ewing said.

“If you looked at it in crude financial terms, meaning, if they stayed here for a few weeks and didn’t even want to be here, then we’d be paying to support and shelter them here and they didn’t even want to be here,” he said.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.