Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Supplies Epic Reply to Newsom's Republicans Being 'On Their Heels' Comment

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas trolled Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Twitter after he said Republicans should be “on their heels.”

Newsom has taken to targeting Republican leaders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Huckabee Sanders as his state has seen an exodus of citizens in recent years.

During a weekend interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Newsom admitted he can’t stop watching conservative media as he lashed out at the Republican Party.

After the far-left governor admitted he watched Fox News “every night,” he said the network “contributes to the mental health crisis” in California.

“My staff is quite literally trying to have interventions with me about it. They say I’m too obsessed with that. But I need to understand it.”

Newsom then lamented that the existence of conservative media forces Democrats to defend their positions.

“With all due respect, we should not be on the defensive as a Democratic Party,” he said. “The Republican party should be on their heels.”

On Monday, Huckabee Sanders touted her state’s successes on Twitter and said she was leading it in a positive direction all while wearing “heels.”

In a tweet to troll Newsom, an edited video featured his comments about the GOP and a pop-up of comedian Tim Robinson and a line that has gone viral on social media: “You sure about that?”

All that in heels. pic.twitter.com/pnhnp4JS8L — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 11, 2023

The video then cut to Huckabee Sanders walking in high heels and noted California has lost 500,000 residents in two years, citing the Los Angeles Times.

The video also pointed out Arkansas recently ranked as the fifth-most popular destination for people who are relocating from other states.

Sanders also touted her state’s record low unemployment rate and the fact that under her watch, people who live in the state are keeping more of their money, thanks to low taxes.

“All that in heels,” the video said.

Newsom did not respond to the video.

Tuesday, Huckabee Sanders’ video was played on Fox News and was discussed by Kellyanne Conway.

The governor shared a clip of the segment and commented, “Americans want lower taxes, quality education, and safer streets. And in Arkansas, we’re doing all that — in heels.”

.@KellyannePolls is right — no one wants Gavin Newsom’s California. Americans want lower taxes, quality education, and safer streets. And in Arkansas, we’re doing all that — in heels. pic.twitter.com/rH3ratqTf6 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 11, 2023

Red State reported that California lost a record 407,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.

According to a recent estimate shared by KNTV in San Jose, the San Francisco Bay Area alone lost roughly 34,000 residents from 2022 to 2023.

