Praise God. With the help of the “No Kings” protesters on Saturday, the United States officially made it 90,925 days without a king. I was worried we weren’t going to get above 90,924 — but with the help of a bunch of purple-haired gender studies majors, we’ve kept the nearly 249-year streak alive.

Thanks again, Oberlin trust-funders.

If you saw social media representation of the “No Kings” rallies this weekend, it probably looked a bit like this one from Hillary Clinton: peaceful and contrasted with the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C.:

Compare and contrast scenes from yesterday in America. On the one hand, Trump’s low-energy Dear Leader parade (that cost you $45 million). On the other, millions of people across the country gathering peacefully to say: Here, we have no kings. pic.twitter.com/T52IW9wvSr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2025

Surprise! They weren’t all like that, as viral video of a group of “protesters” in Charlotte, North Carolina, proved.

The video, which went viral after being reposted by antifa-chronicler Andy Ngo, began with some long-haired dude yelling at police on bikes to “de-escalate” and asking them if they knew what that meant, claiming that they punched his girlfriend. (What appears to be his girlfriend, for what it’s worth, didn’t seem too upset and seemed to want the guy to de-escalate.)

“Yeah, y’all real tough,” one protester can be heard saying before the camera panned through the crowd — with its assemblage of various lefty archetypes holding Mexican or upside-down American flags — to the front line at the intersection.

At this point, through incoherent shouting, a group of people tried to break through the line.

Calmer heads — i.e., those serial protesters who aren’t participating in their first rodeo — began yelling “move back” at this point, with one saying of the police, “They will f***ing shoot you.”

“Hold your anger! Hold your anger! Hold it!” one of the organizers on the front lines yelled.

Spoiler alert: They did not hold their anger.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Charlotte, N.C. — A far-left rioter cried and writhed when pepper spray was deployed after a group of ‘No Kings’ protesters attempted to break through the police line. Video by: ShotsByCLpic.twitter.com/z3exoqN1Ej — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2025

After a scuffle, which saw several people clearly menacing police, the protesters were hit with pepper spray, with one of the them getting the worst of it.

The “hold your anger woman” couldn’t hold her anger any longer: “You f***ing b****es! What the f*** do you stand for? What the f*** do you stand for?”

TL;DR, keeping the peace, which you guys were disturbing. Next question?

The poor soi-disant rioter, who clearly wasn’t expecting this, was quite obviously in a bad state, yelling that she couldn’t breathe. While “hold your anger” woman — who was too busy asking the police what they stood for in somewhat more graphic terms — soon retreated, several of the other “No Kings” lefties did help the pepper-sprayed woman out as the police moved the line further back.

I don’t want to elicit laughter at anyone’s pain, of course, but there’s a certain fittingness to a brief object lesson in (to bowdlerize an internet term) messing around and finding out. Or, a more wholesome way of putting it is Proverbs 21:15: “When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”

America’s far left still believes it’s the summer of 2020, perhaps, or the heyday of antifa where roving gangs of hoodlums got CNN to give them laudatory coverage then had the cable network edit it when they thought it wasn’t laudatory enough.

This is what the kids like to call the “vibes shift.” That kind of thinking doesn’t work anymore — or, at least, it’s enough to get some politicians fired by the voters. Mess around with the police, and you will find out, as this unfortunate soul and a few of her other cop-meddlers discovered on camera.

But, thank heavens: Due to these morons, we haven’t had any kings for 90,929 days and counting, as of this writing. Perhaps they’d like to take this to Mexico, where they’ve only been kingless for 57,708 days. Kind of weird that they’re flying that flag when you consider monarchy was only abolished en México in 1867. Why, I’d almost say this wasn’t about kings at all.

