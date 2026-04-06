Watch: Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show, Pays Tribute to Missing Mother with Outfit

Longtime “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s flagship morning show for the first time on Monday since her mother’s disappearance months earlier.

“Good morning, welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning,” Guthrie said at the start of the show. “We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home.”

“Yes, it is good to have you back at home,” co-host Craig Melvin replied.

“Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news,” Guthrie added.

.@SavannahGuthrie to @CraigMelvin at the top of NBC’s ‘Today’ after the opening teases: “It is good to be home. Well, here we go. Ready or not, let’s do the news.” pic.twitter.com/awpGTBK1Rj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2026

According to “Today,” Guthrie deliberately wore a yellow dress as a way of paying tribute to her missing mother.

The color “has become a symbol of hope in Arizona and support for the Guthrie family from those praying for Nancy Guthrie’s return,” the “Today” report noted.

Her appearance on “Today” marked the 10th week since her mother, Nancy, disappeared on Jan. 31. Guthrie stepped away from the show shortly thereafter to focus on finding her mother, but to no avail.

Late last month, Guthrie told former “Today” host Hoda Kotb that she believed returning to the show was “part of my purpose right now,” though she worried about returning to an environment full of “joy and lightness.”

“I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” she said, according to NBC News. “But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try.”

Kotb subsequently announced the date of Guthrie’s return.

BREAKING: NBC’s Hoda Kotb announces Savannah Guthrie will RETURN to the ‘Today’ show on Monday, April 6. As @AlRoker, @CraigMelvin, and @JennaBushHager noted, it’ll be fitting that is the day after Easter, the day Savannah and her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ celebrate… pic.twitter.com/IfR0VazD8c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2026

During her first day back on Monday, Guthrie gave a shout-out to fans who’d gathered on Rockefeller Plaza wearing yellow and holding up signs in honor of her mother.

“I’m excited to see them and give them all a hug,” Guthrie said, according to CNN. “I’ve been really feeling the love so much.”

In an Easter video message delivered a day earlier, Guthrie admitted to experiencing “moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment” amid her mother’s disappearance.

But she also stressed that the resurrection of Jesus can’t be fully celebrated “if we do not acknowledge the feelings of loss, pain, and yes, death.”







As for the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a $1 million reward has been offered by her family for information leading to her recovery.

“Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will,” according to The Associated Press.

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