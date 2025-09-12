Watch: Scared Student Finds Her Courage When Classmates Mock Kirk's Fatherless Children - Then She Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

One must fight to find courage amid exhaustion and grief, particularly when confronted with unfathomable evil.

Indeed, many leftists’ gleeful reactions to Wednesday’s assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk have brought us face-to-face with demon-possessed souls.

On Wednesday, a student at North Texas University who goes by the name “marycatherine_0” on TikTok posted a video in which she recounted her classmates’ heinous response to Kirk’s murder, including — she alleged — the mockery of his fatherless young children, at which point she decided that she had endured enough.

The incident, and especially what followed, illustrates why President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans must use all the power at their disposal to destroy the entire rotten American education system and rebuild it from scratch.

“Some of my friends think that I should share my story,” the young woman said in a TikTok video.

From there, she explained that she arrived ten minutes early to her Quantitative Methods class on Wednesday. Before class began, a female student mentioned Kirk’s shooting to another student, who had not heard of the conservative icon. The female student then used all the usual leftist epithets to slander Kirk — racist, homophobic, etc.

“I’m just like, ‘whatever.’ I don’t have the energy to intervene,” “marycatherine_0” recalled. “Or the courage.”

How many of us have found ourselves in that exact state of mind — exhausted by leftist lunacy?’

Then, however, the female student began showing the video of Kirk’s shooting.

“Everyone starts clapping and cheering,” “marycatherine_0” said. “They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, Charlie Kirk, he’s gonna die. I can’t wait. Like, oh my gosh, this is, like, the best day ever.’ They were like, ‘This needs to happen to Trump, and they start saying, like, other names.”

Then, the cheering students descended to the literal depths of hell.

“And this is when I stood up,” she continued. “She was like, ‘Yeah, and I’m pretty sure he has a family and two little girls. This is awesome. They’re gonna grow up without a dad.”

One seldom encounters evil in its purest form, but that statement qualifies.

No story can get worse from there, but this one does not get better.

First, the ghoulish professor got involved after the young woman spoke up and confronted the cheering students for wishing death on people they don’t even know, telling them that no one deserves such treatment, whatever their political beliefs. In response, she said the whole class “was just reaming me.”

“So, the professor has been watching this happen,” she said, “and he comes up to me — not to the other student, to me — and says, ‘Y’all should probably take this outside’ and then laughs.”

Then, she went to the useless dean of students, where she learned of Kirk’s death. The dean did what all university administrators do: nothing. (Dear President Trump, please evict these sinecure-holding parasites from our schools, effective immediately. Use the National Guard if you must. Thank you.)

Predictably, the dean of students told her to go to the head of the psychology department. We all know what rolls downhill.

At that point in the video, I knew from lengthy personal experience in academia exactly how this story would end. No leftist department chair will EVER side with a conservative student over his or her own faculty member.

Then came perhaps the saddest part of the story — at least to me.

When the department chair asked her what she “wanted out of this,” she replied that she wanted her class absence taken off her record.

How innocent. How painfully innocent. In fact, you can almost see this poor young woman struggling internally, trying on one hand to assure everyone involved that she simply wanted to follow the rules and do her best to receive the education for which she paid an exorbitant amount of money, and on the other hand grappling with the fact that the people who set those rules and deliver that education do not deserve her respect. In fact, some of them behave like cowards and monsters.

She also posted a short video documenting part of her confrontation before class.

Readers may view that video below.

If Trump wants to get to the source of leftist intellectual rot, he must dismantle and then rebuild the universities. That means personnel and programs, of course, not physical structures.

In the meantime, we must pray for this young woman and for others who have faced this evil since Wednesday.

“The last 24 hours has changed me. I’m sick to my stomach. The amount of hate emanating from these people is something I’ve never seen before. Our country is sick. America is sick. Our education system is a cancer,” conservative activist Scott Presler wrote Thursday on the social media platform X.

The last 24 hours has changed me. I’m sick to my stomach. The amount of hate emanating from these people is something I’ve never seen before. Our country is sick. America is sick. Our education system is a cancer. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 12, 2025

Indeed. And one treats a cancer patient by destroying the cancer.

