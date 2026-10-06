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Watch: Scary Moment as Usha Vance and Infant Nearly Fall from Helicopter Stairs as Servicemen Refuse to Move

 By Michael Schwarz  October 6, 2026 at 3:01pm
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Americans have a special relationship with our military. We freely criticize its leadership but rarely, if ever, its service members.

This might be one of those exceptions.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, second lady Usha Vance, wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, appeared to stumble while carrying the couple’s infant son, Alec. and descending the short steps of Marine Two, the vice presidential helicopter.

When she stumbled, not one of the four service members standing at attention a few feet away moved a muscle.

“Oh my gosh,” a barely audible female voice said after the near calamity.

Fortunately, the second lady caught herself before falling. She then smiled at the service members surrounding her.

Moments later, the vice president emerged from the helicopter carrying the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel. He shook hands with a service member and made his way to a nearby press gaggle. At no point did the vice president seem aware of his wife’s near fall.

“As you probably saw, Usha and a couple of the kids are joining,” the vice president told reporters after explaining that he was heading to Alaska to campaign for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. “This is Usha’s 50th state, which is why we are bringing a 9-week old-baby on a seven-and-a half-hour flight to Alaska.”

Meanwhile, on X, some users bemoaned the lack of response from the service members.

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Gleeful leftists, including Brian Krassenstein, one of the most insufferable users on X, feigned concern for the infant while mocking the second lady — inexcusably using what could have been a dangerous situation to score cheap, juvenile political points.

Another X user blamed the vice president.

“VP Vance should exit first, ahead of his wife, so he can protect her and the baby. Usha is pretty much being dragged along. Vance is such a dork,” the user wrote.

Of course, we disagree with the user’s characterization of the vice president, and we see no evidence that the second lady was being “dragged along,” but the point about the VP exiting first so as to protect his wife and child certainly has merit.

Was the vice president’s behavior during the incident appropriate?

Perhaps the vice president felt preoccupied with the trip and his campaign responsibilities.

If so, then he sacrificed the greater good, his family, to the lesser good, his political concerns.

In short, the second lady did not fall, so the incident commands our attention only for a few moments.

Still, there are lessons here for all involved long after we have forgotten about the second lady’s stumble.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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