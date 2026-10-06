Watch: Scary Moment as Usha Vance and Infant Nearly Fall from Helicopter Stairs as Servicemen Refuse to Move

Americans have a special relationship with our military. We freely criticize its leadership but rarely, if ever, its service members.

This might be one of those exceptions.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, second lady Usha Vance, wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, appeared to stumble while carrying the couple’s infant son, Alec. and descending the short steps of Marine Two, the vice presidential helicopter.

When she stumbled, not one of the four service members standing at attention a few feet away moved a muscle.

“Oh my gosh,” a barely audible female voice said after the near calamity.

Fortunately, the second lady caught herself before falling. She then smiled at the service members surrounding her.

Moments later, the vice president emerged from the helicopter carrying the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel. He shook hands with a service member and made his way to a nearby press gaggle. At no point did the vice president seem aware of his wife’s near fall.

“As you probably saw, Usha and a couple of the kids are joining,” the vice president told reporters after explaining that he was heading to Alaska to campaign for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. “This is Usha’s 50th state, which is why we are bringing a 9-week old-baby on a seven-and-a half-hour flight to Alaska.”

“Usha and a couple of the kids are joining. This is Usha’s 50th state, which is why we are bringing a nine week old baby on a seven and a half hour flight to Alaska.” — VP JD Vance https://t.co/WbCIMeVW48 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, on X, some users bemoaned the lack of response from the service members.

@HowardMortman Not a muscle moved to help her. — Rosebud Reflections and Lavender Whimsies (@FMNWhimsyLove) October 5, 2026

@HowardMortman Scary. What a strange formality we have – officers standing at attention for a salute, but wont move an inch if a the 2nd lady w child is falling. To see the saluting officer all chummy walking w Vance, illuminates how stupid the protocol is, for this bit of ritual we have. — TwinFit 🧢🧉 (@NodeofEnvy) October 5, 2026

Gleeful leftists, including Brian Krassenstein, one of the most insufferable users on X, feigned concern for the infant while mocking the second lady — inexcusably using what could have been a dangerous situation to score cheap, juvenile political points.

Usha Vance nearly crushed her new baby. Glad he’s ok. https://t.co/QjLSacMYXz — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 5, 2026

Another X user blamed the vice president.

“VP Vance should exit first, ahead of his wife, so he can protect her and the baby. Usha is pretty much being dragged along. Vance is such a dork,” the user wrote.

@HowardMortman VP Vance should exit first, ahead of his wife, so he can protect her and the baby. Usha is pretty much being dragged along. Vance is such a dork. — Kathleen Lyons (@kaybuenoesyo) October 5, 2026

Of course, we disagree with the user’s characterization of the vice president, and we see no evidence that the second lady was being “dragged along,” but the point about the VP exiting first so as to protect his wife and child certainly has merit.

Was the vice president’s behavior during the incident appropriate? Yes, he might not have even known about the stumble No, his family should always be his first priority It was understandable given the circumstances Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he might not have even known about the stumble 77% (261 votes) No, his family should always be his first priority 12% (41 votes) It was understandable given the circumstances 10% (35 votes)

Perhaps the vice president felt preoccupied with the trip and his campaign responsibilities.

If so, then he sacrificed the greater good, his family, to the lesser good, his political concerns.

In short, the second lady did not fall, so the incident commands our attention only for a few moments.

Still, there are lessons here for all involved long after we have forgotten about the second lady’s stumble.

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