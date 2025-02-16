Share
Watch: School Board Actually Runs from Angry Parents Who Caught Them Letting 5-Year-Olds See Bondage Gear

 By Ole Braatelien  February 16, 2025 at 10:00am
Parents armed with verbal pitchforks and torches sent woke administrators cowering away at a school board meeting in New York state Tuesday night.

The parents of Penfield Central School were outraged that the school had exposed young children to an obscene book titled “The Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The book is about a young girl and her two moms attending a pride parade. Among the illustrations included are two men in bondage gear holding hands, alongside other queer spectacles.

The controversy arose after a kindergartener reportedly came home with the book, which is available in the school’s library, according to RochesterFirst.com.

Parents expressed their indignation with school officials.

“If you think that that’s appropriate for children to see, then there’s something wrong with you,” parent John Feathers said, according to the Mail.

“You need to have a mental evaluation. There’s no reason that should be in the schools whatsoever at all,” he added.

School Board President Emily Roberts tried but failed to maintain control of the meeting as parents objected throughout the session.

“We have the policy in place. The procedures in place to object,” Roberts said, according to WHEC-TV in New York.

“That is not how you object,” she said to the disgruntled crowd, asking them to stop interrupting. “We will ask those people who cannot do that to be removed. We are here at our board meeting conducting our business.”

That particular comment prompted boos from parents.



“It’s our board meeting,” one woman among the parents yelled.

Shortly after, Roberts called a recess, and the school board members retreated, further agitating parents.

“They’re just leaving?” one parent said. “How do you just leave a school board meeting with a packed room?”

As for the book, it will remain in the library, as there has not yet been a formal complaint to have it removed, a school official said, according to RochesterFirst.com.

