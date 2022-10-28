Watch: Schumer Caught on 'Hot Mic' Giving Biden Election Information

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer might have inadvertently disclosed the Democratic Party’s assessment of its midterm Senate prospects in a tarmac conversation with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Schumer was speaking to Biden as the president arrived in Syracuse, New York, according to Fox News.

It’s not clear whether the majority leader realized he could be heard on an active microphone.

He admitted to the president that Democrats were facing tough prospects in Georgia’s Senate contest.

“The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” he said of the party’s electoral map.

“It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”







Schumer’s remarks could be considered a poor sign for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who will face Walker in November.

The majority leader also referred to the disastrous debate performance of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman on Tuesday, claiming his struggles in the faceoff against GOP candidate Mehmet Oz wouldn’t set the party back on election night.

“It looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today,” he told Biden.

Schumer on hot mic talking to Biden about the midterms: “Looks like the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada.”

pic.twitter.com/6KPjJ4YfMc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

The Democrat appeared to concede that Fetterman performed very poorly in the performance, at times failing to express himself clearly in fluent sentences.

Schumer also told Biden the Democrats are gaining ground in Nevada.

Incumbent Democrats are in close races in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia — contests that could determine the partisan composition of the Senate in 2023.

The polling picture of the hottest Senate elections has shifted toward Republicans in recent weeks.

Oz and Arizona Republican Blake Masters have gained on their Democratic rivals in the latest surveys.

A Republican Senate majority could imperil Biden’s ability to ram through his partisan agenda, rendering the 79-year-old president politically frozen before the 2024 election.

