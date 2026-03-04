Share
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media while attending congressional briefings on Iran at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media while attending congressional briefings on Iran at the U.S. Capitol on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Schumer Repeatedly Struggles to Condemn Iran Strikes: 'No One Wants a Nuclear Israel'

 By Joe Saunders  March 4, 2026 at 3:52pm
Share

Chuck Schumer needed to get his facts straight — literally.

The Senate minority leader, whose political future depends on appeasing his party’s radical, anti-Israel base, was fielding questions from reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday when he made a gaffe of Joe Biden-esque proportions.

The senator confused the United States’ staunchest ally in the Middle East with one of its biggest enemies in the world.

Schumer was responding specifically to a reporter who asked if he thought Israel had “boxed in” President Donald Trump to force a U.S. attack on Iran.

Schumer, an avowed political foe of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to answer the question by misdirection.

It didn’t go over so well.

“Look, no one wants a nuclear war,” Schumer said. “No one wants a nuclear Israel. But we certainly don’t want an endless war, plain and simple.”

Schumer then turned to walk away, but soon returned, either after realizing what he’d just said or because someone had alerted him to it.

“What did I say?” he asked the group. “Oh, no. Got it. Let me say that again: No one wants an endless war, but we certainly don’t want a nuclear Iran, that’s for sure.”

He then turned to leave the gathering again.

Related:
Watch: Black Panelist Mops Floor with White Lib Who Seems to Think Black Americans Don't Know How to Get ID

But by then, the damage had been done — at least to the 75-year-old New Yorker’s reputation.


Schumer’s problem goes beyond a slip of the tongue confusing the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Jewish State of Israel. And it goes beyond the fact that Israel is already widely believed to be a nuclear-armed state, a status it has held for decades, though it has never publicly acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons.

Schumer’s real problem is that he’s a leading member of a party that pays only lip service to the idea that a nuclear-armed Iran is unacceptable.

Former President Barack Obama reached his laughable “nuclear deal” with Iran that amounted to little more than accepting the murderous mullahs’ word that they weren’t pursuing a nuclear weapon.

After President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal and imposed relentless pressure on Iran during his first administration, Biden renewed the Democratic policy of appeasement during his disastrous tenure in the White House.

That was a development that put Iran back on the road to nuclear weapons and brought about the situation that forced Trump and Israel into the current round of fighting that’s decapitated Tehran.

In other words, going back to his first term in office, Trump has made it clear that he won’t allow the world’s No. 1 source of state-sponsored terror to hold the most advanced weapons humanity has devised.

The attacks on Iran’s nuclear program last summer proved that. The attacks on Iran that started on Saturday are underlining that.

Schumer, on the other hand, is a member and leader of a Democratic Party that might pretend it opposes a nuclear-armed Iran, but has a base that’s far more interested in demonizing Israel and Trump than in demanding responsible behavior from any Muslim government. And Schumer’s own political career depends on keeping that base appeased.

A man who’s spent his entire adult life in politics, Schumer is well aware that Iran has been effectively at war with the United States since the revolution of 1979, and that the current U.S.-Israeli attacks are just the latest — and possibly the last — chapter in the nearly half-century conflict between Iran and the West.

He can’t tell that to a reporter, though, and expect to keep his job in the Democratic leadership beyond the 2028 primary season.

So Schumer struggled to condemn the attacks with misdirection, some fatuous garbage about a “nuclear Israel” and not wanting an “endless war.”

He couldn’t keep his facts straight. Because he can’t give a straight answer.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Pentagon Declares Major AI Company a Threat to Military Supply Chain
WATCH: Adm. Brad Cooper Corrects Trump's Iran Statistics in Front of the Media, But It's Very Likely Trump Loved the Change
Watch: Here's the Moment That Appears to Have Cost Kristi Noem Her Job as DHS Secretary
Perfect Justice: We're Raining Destruction on Iran Using a Suicide Drone They Designed But We Perfected
Watch: Schumer Repeatedly Struggles to Condemn Iran Strikes: 'No One Wants a Nuclear Israel'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation