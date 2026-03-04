Watch: Schumer Repeatedly Struggles to Condemn Iran Strikes: 'No One Wants a Nuclear Israel'

Chuck Schumer needed to get his facts straight — literally.

The Senate minority leader, whose political future depends on appeasing his party’s radical, anti-Israel base, was fielding questions from reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday when he made a gaffe of Joe Biden-esque proportions.

The senator confused the United States’ staunchest ally in the Middle East with one of its biggest enemies in the world.

Chuck Schumer slips: “No one wants a nuclear Israel….. What did I say? No one wants an endless war, but we certainly don’t want a nuclear Iran.” pic.twitter.com/uDO4GwGxHa — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 3, 2026

Schumer was responding specifically to a reporter who asked if he thought Israel had “boxed in” President Donald Trump to force a U.S. attack on Iran.

Schumer, an avowed political foe of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to answer the question by misdirection.

It didn’t go over so well.

“Look, no one wants a nuclear war,” Schumer said. “No one wants a nuclear Israel. But we certainly don’t want an endless war, plain and simple.”

Schumer then turned to walk away, but soon returned, either after realizing what he’d just said or because someone had alerted him to it.

“What did I say?” he asked the group. “Oh, no. Got it. Let me say that again: No one wants an endless war, but we certainly don’t want a nuclear Iran, that’s for sure.”

He then turned to leave the gathering again.

But by then, the damage had been done — at least to the 75-year-old New Yorker’s reputation.

This is the leader of Democrats in the Senate? Mr Magoo? — Chosen (@Chosen1974521) March 4, 2026

He walked away like he just solved Middle East peace. Then turned around like: “Why is everyone making that face?” — Daniel Silk (@warmhostage) March 4, 2026

About as sharp as Biden. — Jay (@Jay_Mon_NC) March 4, 2026



Schumer’s problem goes beyond a slip of the tongue confusing the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Jewish State of Israel. And it goes beyond the fact that Israel is already widely believed to be a nuclear-armed state, a status it has held for decades, though it has never publicly acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons.

Schumer’s real problem is that he’s a leading member of a party that pays only lip service to the idea that a nuclear-armed Iran is unacceptable.

Former President Barack Obama reached his laughable “nuclear deal” with Iran that amounted to little more than accepting the murderous mullahs’ word that they weren’t pursuing a nuclear weapon.

After President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal and imposed relentless pressure on Iran during his first administration, Biden renewed the Democratic policy of appeasement during his disastrous tenure in the White House.

That was a development that put Iran back on the road to nuclear weapons and brought about the situation that forced Trump and Israel into the current round of fighting that’s decapitated Tehran.

In other words, going back to his first term in office, Trump has made it clear that he won’t allow the world’s No. 1 source of state-sponsored terror to hold the most advanced weapons humanity has devised.

The attacks on Iran’s nuclear program last summer proved that. The attacks on Iran that started on Saturday are underlining that.

Schumer, on the other hand, is a member and leader of a Democratic Party that might pretend it opposes a nuclear-armed Iran, but has a base that’s far more interested in demonizing Israel and Trump than in demanding responsible behavior from any Muslim government. And Schumer’s own political career depends on keeping that base appeased.

A man who’s spent his entire adult life in politics, Schumer is well aware that Iran has been effectively at war with the United States since the revolution of 1979, and that the current U.S.-Israeli attacks are just the latest — and possibly the last — chapter in the nearly half-century conflict between Iran and the West.

He can’t tell that to a reporter, though, and expect to keep his job in the Democratic leadership beyond the 2028 primary season.

So Schumer struggled to condemn the attacks with misdirection, some fatuous garbage about a “nuclear Israel” and not wanting an “endless war.”

He couldn’t keep his facts straight. Because he can’t give a straight answer.

