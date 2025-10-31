Watch: Scott Adams Comes Out in Favor of Trump Third Term After Learning James Carville's Demented Fantasy Plan for 'Collaborators'

President Donald Trump and many of his millions of supporters prefer to laugh at Democrats’ absurdity. This approach has cathartic benefits, after all, and the lunatic liberals have earned the mockery.

Should leftists continue with their unhinged rhetoric and violent threats, however, they will push us to radical expedients.

For instance, podcaster and Trump supporter Scott Adams, creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip and host of the “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” podcast, expressed support for a third Trump term after learning of longtime Democrat strategist James Carville’s dark fantasy involving collective punishment of those whom the Democrat chillingly labeled Trump “collaborators.”

“James Carville, if that’s what you’re really promising us,” Adams said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “if you’re promising us that you and your clan are gonna come after Trump ‘collaborators,’ and you’re not gonna define in advance what a collaborator is, well, you just flipped me to a third term.”

Indeed, the normally mild-mannered Adams addressed Carville using profane language.

“I’m gonna make the change right now,” Adams added. “As long as this f***ing a**h*** is talking like this, I’m in favor of a third term. If you can calm down this bulls***, I’ll be on your side — no third terms for anybody. That’s where I was 10 minutes ago. Now I’m looking at this and I’m saying, ‘F*** you. F*** you.'”

“If you’re going to give this vague threat that when Trump leaves, people like me are gonna be victimized — yeah, we’re going to go for a third term,” Adams continued. “And that’s on you a**h***. That’s all on you, a**h***. Because I was absolutely 100 percent against a third term until right f***ing now. And the longer I look at this, the madder I get. Yeah — third term. Or shut the f*** up about this ‘collaborator getting spit on’ s***. You need to take that back right away. And until he takes it back, I’m all down on a third term.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨NEW: @ScottAdamsSays *GOES SCORCHED EARTH* on James Carville over clip I made of him calling for Trump “collaborators” to be shaved, marched and spat on after he leaves office🚨 “As long as this f*cking a**h*ole is talking like this, I’m in favor of a third term. If you can… https://t.co/MOcRDi0xg8 pic.twitter.com/7h2Ieualpu — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 26, 2025

Adams was responding to a viral clip featuring Carville and longtime Democrat journalist Al Hunt. Carville and Hunt co-host the “Politics War Room” podcast.

“My fantasy dream,” Carville said recently on the podcast, “is that this nightmare ends in 2029, and I think we ought to have radical thing — I think they all ought to have their heads shaven, they should be put in orange pajamas, they should be marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, and the public should be invited to spit on them — the universities, the corporations, the law firms, all of these collaborators should be shaved, pajamaed, and spit on.”

🚨NEW: James Carville reveals his *DEMENTED* “FANTASY DREAM” for when Trump leaves office🚨 “I think [the collaborators] all ought to have their heads shaven. They should be put in orange pajamas and they should be marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. And the public should be… pic.twitter.com/5kYCTdNjEK — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 22, 2025

How does one even begin to address such vile nonsense?

Well, first of all, talk of a third Trump term has always amounted to little more than trolling hypersensitive liberals. They take themselves so seriously, and they so enjoy behaving like scolds, that they deserve the ribbing.

Furthermore, we have Vice President J.D. Vance waiting in the wings for 2028. Thus, we like our chances to keep the Make America Great Again train rolling for another eight years after Trump.

Nonetheless, we cannot ignore the mounting threat of Democrat extremism and violence.

Recall, for instance, in October 2023, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested “formal deprogramming” of Trump supporters.

In 2024, of course, Trump survived two assassination attempts.

Since then, the Democratic base has increasingly embraced violence. Many Democratic voters now regard assassination as legitimate.

Speaking of which, the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk called forth demonic celebrations from thousands of leftists possessed by evil.

Amid such madness, how else should Trump supporters like Adams respond? Electing Vance would be ideal, though even a third Trump term seems like a moderate answer in light of what bloodthirsty leftists like Carville deserve.

