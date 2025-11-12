Share
Commentary

Watch: Scott Bessent Goes Cutthroat and Exposes MSNBC Host as Clueless With 1 Question: "Do You Know What a Swap Line Is?"

 By Randy DeSoto  November 12, 2025 at 4:58pm
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed MSNBC co-host Jonathan Lemire on Tuesday of the most salient point regarding the United States’ decision to engage in a currency swap last month with Argentina: America benefited financially.

Argentina’s peso was fluctuating wildly going into the country’s midterm election, so the United States announced in mid-October that it would have a $20 billion currency swap to stabilize the market, The Guardian reported.

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts peppered Bessent with several questions about affordability, arguing that the Trump administration has not brought costs down fast enough, which increased significantly under President Joe Biden.

Bessent responded that the cost of gasoline, mortgages, and other items has fallen significantly and will continue to do so in relation to wages as Trump’s economic policies take hold.

Lemire then asked the treasury secretary, “How does a $20 billion bailout of Argentina help Americans?”

“Do you know what a swap line is?” Bessent responded.

“It’s a currency swap. Yes,” Lemire answered.

Can you think of any other treasury secretary in history who performed better than Bessent is performing?

“But what is that? Bessent asked.

“You’re the treasury secretary, sir,” Lemire replied, basically admitting he may not really know what a currency swap is.

“Why would you call it a bailout?” the treasury secretary queried.

“In most bailouts, you don’t make money. The U.S. government made money. We used our financial balance sheet to stabilize the government,” Bessent continued.

He noted that Argentine President Javier Milei’s government is a friend of the United States.

“We have a generational opportunity in Latin America to create allies,” Bessent argued.

Further, “By stabilizing the economy there and making a profit, then that’s a very good deal for the American people,” he said.

Earlier in the interview, Bessent explained regarding affordability in the U.S., “We inherited a mess. It was the worst inflation in 40 or 50 years … Where was the discussion during [the presidency of] Joe Biden? Because during the Biden era, it was complete gaslighting.”

Regarding the new tariffs imposed by Trump, the secretary said, “They brought down the budget deficit, and MIT came out with a study that said that 42 percent of the great inflation [under Biden] was caused by the big deficit spending. So as you bring down deficit spending, inflation will come down.”

In fact, just a few months into his administration’s new tariff policy, Trump was able to reverse the trend of increasing deficits under Biden.

In 2022, the deficit was $1.38 trillion, and in 2023 $1.7 trillion, and in 2024, $1.83 trillion.

This fiscal year, which ended in September, the deficit was $1.78 trillion. In January, the Congressional Budget Office had projected the deficit would be $1.9 trillion.

Total revenue to the federal treasury for fiscal year 2025, which ended on Sept. 30, was $5.23 trillion versus fiscal year 2024’s $4.92 trillion, so over a $300 billion increase, which can be attributed partly to tariff revenue and a growing economy.

So Trumponomics is working and just getting started, no doubt to the chagrin of MSNBC.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




