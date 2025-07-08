Watch: Scott Bessent Torches CNN's Dana Bash After She Brings Up Bunk Statistics

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made CNN host Dana Bash look like a biased fool Sunday after he flipped the script on her regarding President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Bessent appeared on “State of the Union” to discuss Trump’s second term so far, and was given a statistic about the recently passed budget legislation from an extremely questionable source.

“The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2 percent,” Bash said. “The lowest-earning Americans will see their income drop by 3 percent, when factoring in cuts to Medicaid and food stamps.

“You argue that the benefits will really be aimed at the middle class,” she continued. “How does that square?”

Bessent wasn’t having it and immediately called out the source for consisting of former Biden officials.

“Dana, first let’s have a look at the Yale Budget Lab. Because I was looking at their findings, and this week I actually went on their website. They’re all ex-Biden officials,” he shot back. “So I think we can discount everything they say.

“I’d encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff. And it’s just not right,” he added.

🚨 LMAO! CNN’s Dana Bash’s talking point immediately SMACKED DOWN by Scott Bessent. She was not ready for this. BASH: “The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3%…”… pic.twitter.com/58mVcWkaAR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2025

Ouch! Checkmate.

Bessent said the bill is aimed at providing relief for the “working class” and “middle class,” by focusing on wage acceleration, in addition to making the Trump tax cuts permanent.

Do you ever watch establishment news networks like CNN or Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 35% (544 Votes) No: 65% (1007 Votes)

He also highlighted how the highest wage earners will continue to pay an increased percentage in taxes, which was established in Trump’s initial package from his first term.

Bessent went on to accuse Democrats of thinking poor people are “stupid,” after they objected to having Medicaid recipients register for benefits twice a year.

“It is a group of Democrats who, unfortunately, seem to think that poor people are stupid,” he told Bash. “I don’t think poor people are stupid. I think they have agency.”

“I think, to have them register twice a year for these benefits, that is not a burden,” he explained. “But these people who want to infantilize the poor, and those who need these Medicaid benefits, are alarmist.”

Bash attempted to quickly rebut Bessent by claiming this idea goes against the GOP’s history of wanting to cut red tape. She then tried to quickly move on, but he interrupted her.

“No, no no. But we’ve also wanted to put in work requirements,” he replied. “Which somehow was very popular under Bill Clinton, was popular under President Obama. And this Democratic Party blew out the deficit in 2020, and they never want to bring it back. But work requirements even poll well with the median Democratic voter, maybe not the fringe.”

The media loves to push skewed numbers from nonprofits, think tanks, and organizations that aren’t always fully transparent about who they really are.

In the mold of far-left billionaire George Soros, they’ll establish a group with an important — and bipartisan-sounding name, then hire liberal radicals to run it. And presto, the media has a source for talking points.

Bessent was right to call out this type of faux journalism. Trump’s attitude toward the media, and his habit of questioning almost everything they’ve said over the past 10 years, helped him win the White House.

Unlike his first term, almost all of his cabinet and advisors seem to be in lockstep with the president, and will no longer passively accept propaganda as fact.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.