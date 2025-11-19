Watch: Scott Jennings Chews up Dems on Genuinely Shocking Call for Military to Disobey Orders - 'Foment Insurrection in the Ranks of the Military'

Democrats and their useful idiots in the media have adopted a wicked strategy that combines incitement with plausible deniability.

The second half of the strategy somehow persuaded milquetoast commentators like veteran journalist Mark Halperin that Democrats actually meant well.

Tuesday on Halperin’s “2Way Tonight” podcast, however, CNN’s Scott Jennings exposed Democrats’ latest insidious move as an attempt to “foment insurrection in the ranks of the military.”

Earlier Tuesday, six elected Democrats, including Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, posted a video message to the social media platform X. In that message, the Democrats reminded intelligence professionals and military service members that they must disobey illegal orders.

Of course, the Democrats gave no examples. They simply made shocking and inflammatory statements. For instance, they accused President Donald Trump’s administration of “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

To anyone who hasn’t lived under a rock for the last 10 years, the Democrats’ diabolical purpose was obvious: smear Trump in the broadest terms possible so as to fill your target audience’s minds with the deranged lie that somehow his administration is illegitimate.

In this case — and this hardly amounts to a footnote — the target audience has lethal capabilities.

Halperin, meanwhile, sometimes says sensible things. But when it comes to recognizing Democrats’ strategy, he seems to have only recently emerged from beneath a large boulder.

“They’re saying don’t obey illegal orders,” the podcast host said in a clip posted to X.

Should these lawmakers be censured and investigated for attempting to sow insurrection in the ranks of the U.S. military? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (549 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

In other words, Halperin swallowed the plausible-deniability strategy hook, line, and sinker.

“What orders?” the incredulous Jennings asked.

“Well, I don’t know,” Halperin replied. “But I didn’t hear them advocate breaking the law.”

Jennings then correctly noted that Democrats intended to plant a seed of disobedience in the minds of military service members. And the Slimy Six, as we ought to call those Democrats, did this only from hatred of Trump.

“I mean, what are they trying — foment insurrection in the ranks of the military?” Jennings asked.

Again, Halperin chose obtuseness. He even suggested that people have no reason to feel upset over the video.

Finally, Jennings explained the problem in a way that Halperin, in a moment of honest reflection, would have to understand.

“This goes to the core argument that Democrats have made for 10 years about Donald Trump,” Jennings said. “They’ve never gotten over it. He is the legitimately elected President of the United States. He was in 2016, he was in 2024, he is presently the legitimate commander in chief, but you have this group of Democrats who have tried to treat him like an illegitimate president every step of the way for the last decade.”

The conservative CNN commentator then rightly described the Democrats’ shocking video as “the latest installment in this fantasy that Donald Trump isn’t actually supposed to be able to act as the president, or the commander in chief, or whatever.”

Finally, Jennings concluded by characterizing the video as “fan service for the fever swamps of the left.”

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *UNLOADS* on Dems for telling spy agencies & military to disobey TRUMP🚨 “I think they’re trying to influence members of the military to start to determine all orders are illegal orders — just because they don’t like Donald Trump!” “What are they trying… pic.twitter.com/E4muiGtFsD — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 19, 2025

Halperin’s obliviousness notwithstanding, the Democrats know exactly what they did and why they did it. They don’t have to expressly “advocate breaking the law.” Planting the seed of Trump’s illegitimacy in unstable minds serves their purposes while preserving plausible deniability.

The same holds true, of course, for calling Trump and his supporters “fascists” and “Nazis.” When unhinged leftists proceed to write anti-fascist messages on bullets used to cut down their perceived enemies, Democrats may plausibly yell, “But we never advocated breaking the law.”

In that way, the incitement continues unabated, and with no repercussions for the morally guilty.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.