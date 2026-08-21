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Conservative commentator Scott Jennings, seen in a 2025 photo, unleashed on his fellow CNN panelists.
Commentary
Conservative commentator Scott Jennings, seen in a 2025 photo, unleashed on his fellow CNN panelists. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Watch: Scott Jennings Goes Nuclear on Democrats 'Punching Down' on Top Trump Aide

 By Randy DeSoto  August 20, 2026 at 5:41pm
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CNN commentator Scott Jennings took Democrats to task for not coming to the defense of White House aide Natalie Harp after Sen. Jon Ossoff insinuated at a recent rally that she and President Donald Trump were romantically involved.

Jennings characterized Ossoff’s comments as “punching down” to smear Harp and try to hurt Trump.

The freshman senator took a dig at the president, saying over the weekend that he only wants to golf, build a ballroom, and travel with Harp, as the war with Iran continues to  hurt Americans economically.

Ossoff is up for re-election in November, and current polling shows his race as a “lean D” race by 7 percent or so, but certainly not a shoo-in. And given how far off polling has been in some of the races this cycle (particularly for left-wing candidates), Ossoff may be feeling the heat.

Harp, 34, is Trump’s executive assistant, involved with maintaining his Truth Social and other social media accounts, among other tasks, USA Today reported. She worked on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and, before that, was an on-air personality with One America News Network.

Jennings teed off on Ossoff for attacking her and his fellow Democrats standing by and doing nothing.

On CNN Tuesday night, Jennings said Ossoff “didn’t attack the president. He took an unknown presidential aide. She’s not elected to anything. She’s not a household name. She’s not a public figure. And he basically communicated that the only reason she has her job in the White House is because, hey, that’s what Republican women are good for, right? Wink, wink. That’s how they get their jobs in politics. I think he’s a disgusting coward.”

Should Scott Jennings be the next White House press secretary?

CNN’s Laura Coates jumped in, saying, “He didn’t say that specifically, to be clear. But your intimation is what you think happened. Go ahead.”

“Well, if you’re arguing that he could have had any other possible meeting, meaning I don’t — I don’t know how you would conclude anything other. You heard the crowd. They were in there clapping like seals.” Jennings responded.

“Now, the party of women likes to tell us that, you know, we’re here for women’s rights and we’re going to promote women. And then you’ve got one of their leading candidates for president out dragging an unknown woman who’s gone off to serve her government through the mud, insinuating that the only possible reason she could have a job in politics is because she’s a concubine for a politician. It’s disgusting; he went on MS NOW and got asked about it, and he wouldn’t defend it,” he added.

Related:
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Appearing on MS Now Wednesday, Ossoff likened Harp’s position to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth or senior counselor for trade Peter Navarro, saying she has “immense power” and is in a position of public trust.

Harp puts out Trump’s “daily dose of delusion and flattery” on social media, the senator said.

Jennings addressed Ossoff’s rally comments further on Wednesday, posting on social media, “Democrats pummeling a defenseless working American woman to hurt Trump and further their own ambitions. And people are actually defending it and cheering them on. Unbelievable.”

He elaborated in the accompanying podcast clip, “She’s going to work every day, and you have Ossoff punching down on her, willingly destroying her reputation because he thinks it might score some points on social media today among these crazy liberal Democrat voters, who sit in these arenas and they clap like seals.”

Jennings reportedly is in the running to replace outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

He seems well-suited to step into the role and promote and defend Trump and his administration from day one.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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