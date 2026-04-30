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Scott Jennings attends the Scott Jennings "A Revolution of Common Sense" Book Launch on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
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Scott Jennings attends the Scott Jennings "A Revolution of Common Sense" Book Launch on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images Courtesy of the Rainey Center)

Watch: Scott Jennings Leaves Race-Baiting Journalist Sputtering on Camera, With Reminder of How Dems Treat Blacks Who Defy Them

 By Samantha Chang  April 30, 2026 at 6:52am
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Liberals are so busy race-baiting that they forget their own hateful history of undermining black people who dare to leave the Democrat Plantation.

In the latest leftist clown show, former Daily Beast editor-in-chief John Avlon got owned by GOP strategist Scott Jennings while trying to demonize the entire Republican Party as racist.

The hilarity unfolded during a CNN panel discussion on Wednesday, when Avlon claimed the GOP is so racist that it hasn’t elected a black Republican governor since the Reconstruction Era.

Reconstruction (1865–1877) was the period in U.S. history following the American Civil War, which started because a Republican president — Abraham Lincoln — ended slavery.

“We haven’t had an African-American Republican governor since Reconstruction. There’s unfortunately an imbalance in the two parties,” Avlon said.

“Republicans tried to elect one in Virginia,” Jennings interjected.

Avlon was briefly stunned into silence after being confronted with this inconvenient fact.

“Okay…” the left-wing foghorn stammered.

At that point, liberal CNN host Sara Sidner — who’s black — couldn’t help but laugh.

“We’re gonna end this here. Everything is crumbling clearly at this table,” Sidner joked.

Related:
GRAPHIC: Fed-up Scott Jennings Snaps, Takes Down Arrogant CNN Guest Who Gets Too Close for Comfort During Heated Debate

As a reminder, Winsome Earle-Sears was the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia in 2025. She lost to Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is white.

Earle-Sears was the lieutenant governor of Virginia from 2022 to 2026. She made history as the first black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia.

During her gubernatorial campaign, Earle-Sears was the target of numerous racist attacks by Democrats.

It’s almost comical how liberals constantly accuse conservatives of being racist — all while hypocritically ignoring the long history of blatant racism they exhibit toward conservatives of all colors.

The left’s nonstop race-hustling proves the truism that, for Democrats, every accusation is a confession.

When leftists call someone a “racist,” they’re actually projecting their own racism onto their political opponents in order to silence them.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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