Watch: Scott Jennings Loses It When CNN Segment Veers Into Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theories

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings took offense to Touré Neblett’s claim that President Donald Trump was “supposedly” shot in the ear during an attempt on his life in 2024 and spoke up during a Thursday segment.

Host Abby Phillip was moderating a discussion on “CNN NewsNight” when the conversation devolved into a shouting match on all sides.

“[Trump] supposedly got shot in the ear,” Touré said. To which Jennings immediately replied: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, did you say ‘supposedly?'”

Touré shot back, “When did we hear from his doctors?”

This only caused more shouting, before Phillips tried to regain control of the show. “If you all stop screaming at the table, maybe I can actually respond,” she said.

Political commentator Ben Ferguson put his face in his hand and added, “‘Supposedly.’ That’s where we are now.”

Philips then told Touré: “[Trump] was shot in the ear.”

Yet instead of stopping the conspiracy theory in its tracks, she echoed Touré’s claim that the country hadn’t heard enough from Trump’s doctors on the subject.

“Part two: Did we hear from his doctors?” Phillips asked. She then turned to Jennings and asked again, “Did we hear from his doctors? Scott? Did we hear from his doctors?”

“All I know is I went to the Republican National Convention, and he had a bandage on his ear. He had blood on his face,” Jennings said. “Where did it come from?”

Touré interrupted him to say, “That would be [a] no.”

Phillips then pivoted and tried to get the group back on topic.

UNHINGED: Touré on CNN last night: President Trump “supposedly got shot in the ear.”@ScottJenningsKY: “Woah, woah, woah. Did you say ‘supposedly’?”@benfergusonshow: “Supposedly, that’s where we are now.” Abby Phillip: “Touré, he was shot in the ear.” This is where the… pic.twitter.com/0aSOeVPtg4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 18, 2025

It’s sad to see that the media is still desperate to attack Trump on this topic. They won’t even admit the man took a bullet.

While the nation was trying to understand what happened at the rally in Butler, mainstream media outlets were reporting a whole host of theories — none of which included a direct assassination attempt.

First Trump was hit by a piece of glass off the teleprompter. When that didn’t stick, headlines across the country skirted the real story as best they could.

MSNBC chose to write: “Donald Trump Rushed off Stage After Shots Fired.” CNN produced some first class journalism with the headline: “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he after he falls at rally.”

Lest we forget the New York Times: “TRUMP HURT, BUT SAFE, AFTER A SHOOTING.”

Liberals avoided — and still try to avoid — admitting what happened for two reasons. First, Trump would have gained sympathy and scored political points if they spoke the truth — especially for how he handled himself on stage. Second, it would raise questions about why he was shot in the first place.

Is he speaking truth to powerful people and they want him dead? Does the far-left media machine bear some responsibility for it, after painting him as a demon who would destroy the nation?

It’s easier to toss out potential conspiracy theories, claiming that Trump may not have been shot at all. It was all staged to get votes. But try telling that to the family of volunteer fireman Corey Comperatore who died protecting his loved ones.

The bullets were real. The blood was real. The intent to kill was real. The only thing fake about this story is the coverage it received.

