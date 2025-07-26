Watch: Scott Jennings Obliterates Jemele Hill for Treating the Epstein Situation Like a Game

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings is on the warpath again.

This time, he went after far-left pundit Jemele Hill for savoring the Jeffrey Epstein saga, simply to crucify President Donald Trump.

Hill said she felt the current GOP infighting over Epstein was a “delicious” turn of events, and celebrated the subject, rather than treating it with the seriousness it deserves.

“This is just a delicious ‘own goal’ for so many reasons,” Hill said during a “CNN News Night” panel discussion Thursday.

“Listen, [Trump] was the one — him and the Republican Party — they were the one that kept feeding this insane conspiracy theory about who was in these files.

“So now he’s got to produce some kind of smoking gun,” she added. “And if there isn’t one, nobody’s going to believe it. So, I’m just very satisfied by seeing him make such a huge, unforced error.”

That’s when Jennings stepped in to admonish her.

“I have to say, your use of the word ‘delicious’ to start your comments, and then your saying that you’re ‘very satisfied,’ — you know, we are talking about a situation here where young women were abused,” he shot back.

Are you a fan of Scott Jennings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (217 Votes) No: 4% (9 Votes)

“This is a tragic case. [Ghislaine] Maxwell’s in jail because she helped traffic the women. This is a very, very tragic case.”

BOOM: Scott Jennings just ROASTED Jemele Hill for her tone-deaf response on the Epstein case fallout…reminding her this isn’t a game. Disgusting behavior from one of the most woke names in media. While victims of Epstein’s abuse still wait for justice, a smug Hill chose to… pic.twitter.com/i2EdnvkK24 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 25, 2025

Jennings added, “I see Democrats and people on the left taking great political delight in this, because they don’t care one bit about the victims. They only started caring about this five minutes ago. They only started caring five minutes ago when it was a cudgel against Trump. So this kind of language, where we just sort of laugh about the situation but forget the underlying issue — the victims here — to me, it’s beyond the pale.”

None of the points Jennings made take away from the fact that voters still want answers about Epstein’s mysterious death, the disputed jail cell footage, Attorney General Pam Bondi flip-flopping on the existence of a client list, and so much more.

Yet he brings up an important point. Democrats and far-left lawmakers were mute about the Epstein case until they saw it as a tool to bash the White House.

It’s one thing to challenge the facts, demand answers, and want accountability.

It’s a totally different thing when you jump on the bandwagon at the last minute because you think there’s a chance to score political points.

Hill should be ashamed of the way she framed her talking points. As Jennings has done so many times before, he played the adult in the room and held up a mirror for Hill to see what her performance actually looked like.

President Joe Biden’s officials could have released the list — or pertinent files — at any time during his four years in office. They chose not to.

So let’s not pretend they’ve all grown a spine all of a sudden and are the righteous crusaders of truth.

No matter what the final outcome, the public will likely continue to demand answers, and won’t be letting this one go any time soon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.