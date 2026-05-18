Watch: Scott Jennings Puts on One of the Best Trump Impersonations We've Ever Seen, While Recalling Hilarious WH Meeting

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings may find comfort in his unexpectedly diverse array of talents.

After all, should that establishment network ever fail due to abysmal ratings, Jennings could have a future in comedy.

In a talk given last week at conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan, Jennings recalled several amusing anecdotes about President Donald Trump, while also showcasing one of the best Trump impressions ever seen in public.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.