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CNN's Scott Jennings pulled off one of the best Trump impressions ever seen in public.
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CNN's Scott Jennings pulled off one of the best Trump impressions ever seen in public. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Watch: Scott Jennings Puts on One of the Best Trump Impersonations We've Ever Seen, While Recalling Hilarious WH Meeting

 By Michael Schwarz  May 18, 2026 at 1:51pm
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CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings may find comfort in his unexpectedly diverse array of talents.

After all, should that establishment network ever fail due to abysmal ratings, Jennings could have a future in comedy.

In a talk given last week at conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan, Jennings recalled several amusing anecdotes about President Donald Trump, while also showcasing one of the best Trump impressions ever seen in public.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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