Watch: Scott Jennings Puts on One of the Best Trump Impersonations We've Ever Seen, While Recalling Hilarious WH Meeting
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings may find comfort in his unexpectedly diverse array of talents.
After all, should that establishment network ever fail due to abysmal ratings, Jennings could have a future in comedy.
In a talk given last week at conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan, Jennings recalled several amusing anecdotes about President Donald Trump, while also showcasing one of the best Trump impressions ever seen in public.
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