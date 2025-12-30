Watch: Scott Jennings Refuses to Let CNN Panel Twist Minnesota's Somali Fraud Scandal

When the left’s establishment media apparatus attempts to gaslight you, it often follows a predictable pattern.

“That’s not happening,” (via either denial or willful lack of coverage) becomes “Okay, it’s happening but…” (But it’s so rare, but it’s racist to notice, etc.) which then becomes, “Actually, this is a good thing.”

We are currently in the “Okay, it’s happening but…” phase of the rampant fraud scandal taking place in Minnesota.

And since the fraud in the Gopher State so heavily involves Somali migrants, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out the tack that the media is taking on this situation.

As helpfully chronicled by Mediaite, reports about a massive Somali-linked fraud scandal erupting in Minnesota was first reported around Dec. 18.

For over a week, establishment media outfits like CNN and MS NOW refused to cover the scandal (you know, “That’s not happening”).

Now? Oh, CNN will cover the massive scandal. And they’re covering it exactly how you think they would.

Take, for instance, CNN political commentator Jamal Simmons, who insists that this scandal should be about “criminality” and “not nationality.”

That’s a splendid little slogan, but it’s also completely ignorant of the simple facts.

When 85 of the 98 recent arrests in this scandal are all linked to Somalia? Yeah, it’s more than fair game to say that “nationality” is a part of this story — as well as “criminality.”

But why let the facts get in the way of a good, old-fashioned leftist meltdown?

Abby Phillip angrily goes after Nick Shirley and his reporting: “This is about politics.” “But you know, honestly, you knock on the door of a daycare center and you’re like, let me in, let me in.” “What do you want people to do in that situation? Open the door and say come on… pic.twitter.com/QDfZwQ7xgL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2025

CNN’s Abby Phillip seemed to take more umbrage with the fact that internet sleuth Nick Shirley dared to notice a pattern and start pulling on some threads, instead of the criminal action itself.

Thankfully, CNN’s resident conservative firebrand, Scott Jennings, was unwilling to let hurt Somalian feelings get in the way of the pursuit of justice — and he let his fellow CNN pundits know.

This was another watershed moment on CNN. Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country. Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota…but… pic.twitter.com/MfN93LqyOt — Overton (@overton_news) December 30, 2025

“This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false,” Phillip claimed.

“Well, some people have been held accountable,” Jennings responded. “But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough.”

“And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”

He added, “When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?”

Jennings continued to make the point that if the left wants to insist that this is about “criminality,” and “not nationality,” conservatives can play that game, too.

Look, it’s clear that CNN is especially eager to scrub the Somali connection from the story, treating it as an uncomfortable coincidence rather than a relevant fact. But patterns don’t become taboo simply because they complicate a preferred narrative, and this one demands accountability — as Jennings alluded to — not dismissal.

Minnesota’s unusually large Somali population did not develop organically. It was the product of deliberate resettlement decisions driven by activist NGOs and sympathetic government officials who reshaped parts of the state with little public debate or long-term oversight. Those choices created insulated systems that were politically protected and, in many cases, lightly monitored, if at all.

When large-scale fraud later surfaced within that ecosystem, the response from media elites was not curiosity or accountability, but accusation. Instead of asking whether ideology and negligence helped enable abuse, CNN chose the safer route — deflecting, minimizing, and smearing critics as racists for noticing what the facts plainly show.

Pointing out facts is not racism, no matter how desperately some in the media want it to be. When 85 of the 98 major arrests in a sprawling fraud case involve suspects of Somali descent, that statistic is not a smear, but rather a genuine data point. Ignoring it doesn’t make the story more humane or responsible; it makes it dishonest. Journalism is supposed to illuminate reality, not redact it for fear of offending ideological sensibilities.

What is reprehensible is watching establishment outlets contort themselves to explain away numbers they’d otherwise trumpet without hesitation (imagine if this were a Republican-linked fraud scandal). CNN’s instinct isn’t to ask how such a breakdown happened or whether policy failures played a role, it’s to shame anyone who notices the pattern. That’s institutional cowardice, plain and simple.

And it’s exactly why public trust in the media continues to collapse under the weight of narratives that matter more than the truth.

