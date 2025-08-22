Watch: Scott Jennings Uses John Bolton's Own Words Against Him in Wake of FBI Raid

Deep-state actors and their establishment-media minions must have believed that their own rules would not apply to them.

Fortunately, CNN has conservative commentator Scott Jennings to remind those people of how they once behaved under similar circumstances.

In the wake of Friday morning’s FBI raid on the home and office of John Bolton — the notorious warmonger who served as national security adviser in President Donald Trump’s first administration — Jennings paraphrased Bolton’s own words calling for calm and patience.

In August 2022, now-former President Joe Biden’s FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Nominally, that raid stemmed from an investigation into the handling of classified documents. In reality, of course, it fit a broader pattern of Biden-era tyranny.

“Well,” Jennings said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “I’m reminded of something that I heard someone say after the Mar-a-Lago raid, and the statement was, ‘Everybody oughta just calm down, whether you’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump, and let the process work its way through.’

“That was said by John Bolton himself, after the Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump,” the conservative commentator added.

🔥 “ I heard someone say after the Mar-A-Lago raid that everyone should just calm down down wether your Pro-Trump or Anti-Trump and LET THE PROCESS WORK ITS WAY THROUGH…that was said by JOHN BOLTON”

–@ScottJenningsKY

LOL BOOM. This is why Scott Jennings is the best at… pic.twitter.com/LdcB21z3p0 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) August 22, 2025

As it turned out, Jennings paraphrased Bolton with relative accuracy.

“I think it’s important that everybody take a deep breath here,” Bolton told CBS News after the Mar-a-Lago raid. “This is a very serious matter, and it would be better if we could let the legal process play out.”

The former national security adviser then reiterated his assertion that people should pause and take the matter seriously.

“I know that may be frustrating to some people,” he continued. “But the seriousness of it itself dictates that we try and proceed in the most orderly way we can.”

Readers may view Bolton’s comments in the following video posted to X.

The Bolton quote on the Mar-a-Lago raid @ScottJenningsKY references: “It’s important that everybody take a deep breath here. This is a very serious matter. And it would be better if we could let the legal process play out.” So calm down Democrats. This a serious matter. Let the… https://t.co/xU6YHuseVi pic.twitter.com/E8x5G46Q8Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 22, 2025

Of course, Jennings had to cite Bolton’s own words, because establishment shills have resorted to the usual hyperbole.

For instance, in response to the raid on Bolton, Democrat political consultant Neera Tanden made a reference to Nazi Germany. How original!

“This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up?” wrote on X.

This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up? https://t.co/OaRmANtWwt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

As one would expect, X users filled Tanden’s comments section with photos of Trump’s mug shot.

what goes around comes around pic.twitter.com/ol8QkJuHYR — Elizabeth 🇺🇸 (@eliz_patriot) August 22, 2025

Spare us the Gaslighting CNN…. pic.twitter.com/eHUyFynIoo — Feeling Free (@1x2_many) August 22, 2025

In short, the people who made themselves Trump’s enemies must never have believed that justice would find them.

Whatever “justice” means in this case, Bolton and his fellow deep-state warmongers cannot hide from their own words and deeds.

