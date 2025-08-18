Watch: Scottie Scheffler's Clutch Shot Called 'Greatest Shot Ever' - 13 Full Seconds in Motion Before Dead in the Hole

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler stunned fans and detractors alike Sunday with a stunning clutch shot at the BMW Championship that some are now calling the “greatest shot ever.”

While on the final hole at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, Scheffler made a “chip in,” which is a short, low-trajectory shot from close to the green, that lasted roughly 13 full seconds and ended with him scoring a birdie, which is a score of one under par.

Scottie Scheffler stuns golf fans with the ‘greatest shot ever’ to help him win another $3.6million Scottie Scheffler amazed golf fans and sports stars around the world on Sunday by producing a chip that some have called ‘the greatest shot of all time’. The American sparked… pic.twitter.com/kKodyTmo6N — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) August 17, 2025

The stunning shot resonated all across social media.

Scheffler so damn COLD out there!! 🏌️‍♂️🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2025

Scottie is crazy man 😂😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 17, 2025

If they met on the golf course, who do you think would win: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Joe Biden Donald Trump

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Joe Biden: 0% (1 Votes) Donald Trump: 100% (234 Votes)

“The moment of genius prompted a frenzy on social media with LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and a flurry of regular golf fans all left in awe by the moment of magic,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Pat McAfee called Scheffler an ‘absolute DAWG’ while Jost Hart of the New York Knicks described the shot as ‘insane,’” the outlet reported.

Even Scheffler was impressed by his own shot.

“It looked good when it landed, looked good when it was rolling, and it was nice to see that one go in,” he told the media.

Scheffler went on to crush his lead opponent in the championship, Robert MacIntyre, posting “a 3-under 67 in the final round of the FedExCup Playoffs stop to grab a two-shot win over the field,” according to Yahoo Sports.

“It marked the second-largest come-from-behind win of his career,” Yahoo Sports noted.

With this victory under his belt, Scheffler has now reportedly won five times this season, marking his second PGA Tour season with at least five wins.

“Tiger Woods is the only other player in history to pull that feat off over the past four decades,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Incidentally, Scheffler’s shot on Sunday was exceedingly similar to one made by Woods in 2005.

One of the greatest and most impactful golf shots in the history of the game: explained. Our @ESPN story on Tiger Woods’ iconic chip on 16 in the 2005 Masters. @TheMasters every shot is a melody, and 20 years ago today, @TigerWoods conducted a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/mJdbYCWt09 — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 10, 2025

But the Christian golfer’s victory didn’t come easy. In fact, his opponent, MacIntyre, reportedly started the game with a massive lead.

He started “with a four-shot lead” and “stood at 16-under-par, shooting rounds of 62-64-68 to get there,” according to The New York Times.

Yet by the end of the day, MacIntyre came in at second place, shooting a 73 in his final round.

“Right now I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you,” he told reporters after his loss.

But Scheffler and MacIntyre aren’t done yet.

“Scheffler and MacIntyre will meet again not only at next week’s Tour Championship, but also at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black at the end of September,” according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.