Share
News
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on Aug. 17, 2025, in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on Aug. 17, 2025, in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Watch: Scottie Scheffler's Clutch Shot Called 'Greatest Shot Ever' - 13 Full Seconds in Motion Before Dead in the Hole

 By V. Saxena  August 18, 2025 at 8:31am
Share

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler stunned fans and detractors alike Sunday with a stunning clutch shot at the BMW Championship that some are now calling the “greatest shot ever.”

While on the final hole at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, Scheffler made a “chip in,” which is a short, low-trajectory shot from close to the green, that lasted roughly 13 full seconds and ended with him scoring a birdie, which is a score of one under par.

The stunning shot resonated all across social media.

If they met on the golf course, who do you think would win: Joe Biden or Donald Trump?

“The moment of genius prompted a frenzy on social media with LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and a flurry of regular golf fans all left in awe by the moment of magic,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Pat McAfee called Scheffler an ‘absolute DAWG’ while Jost Hart of the New York Knicks described the shot as ‘insane,’” the outlet reported.

Even Scheffler was impressed by his own shot.

“It looked good when it landed, looked good when it was rolling, and it was nice to see that one go in,” he told the media.

Scheffler went on to crush his lead opponent in the championship, Robert MacIntyre, posting “a 3-under 67 in the final round of the FedExCup Playoffs stop to grab a two-shot win over the field,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Related:
22-Year-Old NCAA Basketball Player Dies in Swimming Accident

“It marked the second-largest come-from-behind win of his career,” Yahoo Sports noted.

With this victory under his belt, Scheffler has now reportedly won five times this season, marking his second PGA Tour season with at least five wins.

“Tiger Woods is the only other player in history to pull that feat off over the past four decades,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Incidentally, Scheffler’s shot on Sunday was exceedingly similar to one made by Woods in 2005.

But the Christian golfer’s victory didn’t come easy. In fact, his opponent, MacIntyre, reportedly started the game with a massive lead.

He started “with a four-shot lead” and “stood at 16-under-par, shooting rounds of 62-64-68 to get there,” according to The New York Times.

Yet by the end of the day, MacIntyre came in at second place, shooting a 73 in his final round.

“Right now I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you,” he told reporters after his loss.

But Scheffler and MacIntyre aren’t done yet.

“Scheffler and MacIntyre will meet again not only at next week’s Tour Championship, but also at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black at the end of September,” according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Watch: Scottie Scheffler's Clutch Shot Called 'Greatest Shot Ever' - 13 Full Seconds in Motion Before Dead in the Hole
Trump Declares War on 'Mail-In Ballot Hoax,' Lays Out His First Move
Maher Names Names, Reveals Highest-Profile Dems Are Too Afraid to Come on His Show Unlike Republicans
DEI Killed the Ivy League: Elite College Admissions Shift to the South, Parents Ditch Woke 'Elite' Colleges
Trump Officially Calls for Sen. Warren to Take Drug Test: Will It Go Better Than Her DNA Test?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation