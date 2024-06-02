The victor of an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout spoke in defense of former President Donald Trump on Saturday — as he watched from the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland hailed Trump after defeating Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa.

BREAKING: Former UFC champion Sean Strickland shouts out Trump in his post-fight victory speech. “President Trump, you’re the man… It is a d*mn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man.” pic.twitter.com/M8YQ3jpyTX — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 2, 2024

“President Trump, you’re the man bro,” the fighter said of Trump in post-bout remarks at UFC 302.

Trump appeared at the fight night just days after being convicted of felony campaign finance violations by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Strickland criticized the charges, which many legal experts have pointed to as political prosecution.

“President Trump, you’re the man bro,” Strickland said. “It is a damn travesty what they are doing to you.”

The outspoken UFC fighter also added that he would be opening up his wallet for Trump: “I’ll be donating to you my man!”

Strickland actually exited the octagon and proceeded to take a picture with Trump before speaking in his defense.

The selfie Strickland took with Trump swiftly went viral:

The Sean Strickland Trump selfie goes CRAZY pic.twitter.com/muYvJ2cFFE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 2, 2024

Strickland was declared the winner by split decision in the contest.

Dominate performance from @SStricklandMMA tonight 👏 He earns the split decision victory at #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/8E8ONYYciG — UFC (@ufc) June 2, 2024

A violent series of blows at the end of the fifth and final round even had some fans questioning why Strickland wasn’t declared the winner by technical knockout.

Trump himself even applauded Strickland’s final series of strikes.

Sean Strickland goes ALL OUT in the final seconds of his fight with Paulo Costa‼️ FIX THE JUDGING IN THIS SPORT‼️ A split decision is absolutely absurd, these guys careers are on the line. #UFC302 #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/iM58nBQWP9 — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) June 2, 2024

Kevin Holland — another martial artist on the ticket who secured a victory — had a ringside meeting with Trump as well.

Kevin Holland with the EPIC win, goes to pay a visit with President Trump at #UFC302… pic.twitter.com/PLCdivWu4z — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) June 2, 2024

Trump has pledged to appeal his New York conviction.

