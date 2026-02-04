Watch: Seattle Healthcare Worker Trashes ICE and Suggests Women Start Firing Bullets, While Showing Off Human Silhouette Target

How many more examples do we need before health officials declare an epidemic of mental illness among liberal women?

In a video originally posted to TikTok and then circulated last month on the social media platform X, a dark-haired, unhinged, self-described “leftist” white woman, later identified by Internet sleuths as — surprise! — a Seattle-area healthcare worker, displayed a paper target in the shape of a human silhouette filled with bullet holes, the meaning of which she made clear.

“F*** ICE,” the woman said at the end of the video.

Unsurprisingly, the video began with an appeal to “the leftist ladies.”

“Maybe we start getting crafty,” the unhinged lunatic began. “And by crafty — do you see this craft piece of paper?”

At that point she showed the target.

“Do you know how all of these holes were created?” she asked. “By me. I put all the holes in this.”

All the while, the demon-possessed woman maintained the tone of a kindergarten teacher speaking to children.

Then came a moment of unvarnished truth.

“And you might be saying, ‘But I thought you were a leftist; I thought you were a leftist.’ If you go far enough left, you start kicking a** and taking names on the right,” she said.

“And I’m not saying this has anything to do with anything,” she added. “But f*** ICE.”

WARNING: The following post and video contain profanity

Someone needs to tell this lady that the world isnt a video game and shes not going to do shit. pic.twitter.com/wtUOojjy7R — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) January 28, 2026

Internet sleuths identified the woman as the owner of Whole Heart Doulas in Seattle. How encouraging that the lovely creature in the video above provides support to pregnant women!

Meet Carrin Escalle (tiktok: @xdirtymartini).

She operates a service called ‘Whole Heart Doulas’ out of Seattle, WA. pic.twitter.com/9Z7AaZNbf5 — TheFoxyHyena (@thefoxyhyena) January 12, 2026

Meanwhile, at least as of Wednesday morning, the entire Whole Heart Doulas website is private. Whether the site has always operated as private, or whether it recently began doing so, we cannot say. Let us hope, however, that backlash from the deranged video had something to do with it.

From the conservative perspective, of course, another liberal white woman behaving like a psychopath barely qualifies as news.

After all, we watched them openly gloat after the September assassination of Charlie Kirk. We remember how many of those demons hailed from healthcare and teaching professions.

Moreover, we need not guess at the incidence of mental illness among liberal women. They have told us as much themselves.

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy,” George Orwell wrote in the dystopian classic “1984.”

Recently, that quote has circulated a great deal on X. Indeed, without knowing the precise cause of it, sane Americans seem to understand that something insidious lies behind the radicalization of young women, those whom Orwell identified as the torchbearers of totalitarianism.

Homicidal messages like the one delivered by this Seattle healthcare worker will only deepen that impression.

