SECTIONS
News
Print

Watch: Seattle Police Finally Swoop In and Crush CHOP

By The Associated Press
Published July 1, 2020 at 5:56am
Print

Seattle police showed up in force early Wednesday at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police, many dressed in riot gear, and dozens of protesters at the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone that was set up near downtown following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Police swarmed the zone known as CHOP at about 5 a.m. and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15 a.m. followed by a cloud of smoke.

KUOW-FM reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.

Police also tore down barricades and fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding inside.

RELATED: Another Deadly Incident Has Occurred Near Seattle's Lawless 'CHOP' Zone

Officers were also investigating several vehicles circling the area as police moved in after police saw people inside them “with firearms/armor,” police said in a tweet, adding that the vehicles did not appear to have “visible license plates.”

The protesters have occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks, and the police department abandoned a precinct station there following standoffs and clashes with the protesters.

Police on Wednesday said they moved in to protect the public after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.

“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings,” Seattle police said on Twitter. “Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.”

The tweet added that “suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement that she supports peaceful demonstrations but that “enough is enough.”

“The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings — two fatal — robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area,” she said.

Two boys, ages 16 and 14, were shot in the area on Monday, and the 16-year-old died.

There had been mounting calls by critics, including President Donald Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







After GOP Gov Appeals, Fed Court Halts Ruling Allowing FL Felons To Vote
Trump Promises New and Improved Phase of Federal Assistance
'My Officers Aren't Sacrificial Lambs': Police Chief Defends Force from Leftist Mob
San Francisco Police Chief: Public Mug Shots Perpetuate Racial Stereotypes
Trump Vows To Go to Major Lengths To Block Military Base Name Changes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×