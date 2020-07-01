Seattle police showed up in force early Wednesday at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Television images showed no immediate signs of clashes between the police, many dressed in riot gear, and dozens of protesters at the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone that was set up near downtown following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Police are moving people out of the #CHOP southbound on 12th. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/nTIZ7ZfKE3 — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) July 1, 2020

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Police swarmed the zone known as CHOP at about 5 a.m. and a loud bang was heard at about 6:15 a.m. followed by a cloud of smoke.

KUOW-FM reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.

#UPDATE: Seattle police cutting and removing a road sign that used to say “Welcome to #CHOP” and bringing it out of the area. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/CuzFKvYT49 — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 1, 2020

Police also tore down barricades and fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding inside.

RELATED: Another Deadly Incident Has Occurred Near Seattle's Lawless 'CHOP' Zone

Officers were also investigating several vehicles circling the area as police moved in after police saw people inside them “with firearms/armor,” police said in a tweet, adding that the vehicles did not appear to have “visible license plates.”

Officers are investigating several vehicles circling the area of today’s operation. Police have observed individuals in the vehicles with firearms/armor. The vehicles also appear to be operating without visible license plates. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

The protesters have occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks, and the police department abandoned a precinct station there following standoffs and clashes with the protesters.

Police on Wednesday said they moved in to protect the public after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.

“Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings,” Seattle police said on Twitter. “Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.”

The tweet added that “suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement that she supports peaceful demonstrations but that “enough is enough.”

“The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings — two fatal — robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area,” she said.

Two boys, ages 16 and 14, were shot in the area on Monday, and the 16-year-old died.

There had been mounting calls by critics, including President Donald Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.