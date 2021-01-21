President Joe Biden on Thursday got snippy with a reporter who asked him about his plans to dole out millions of coronavirus vaccines.

Biden didn’t inherit the mess he and the establishment media would like everyone to think he did. The roadmap to a robust economy is there, as is a plan for vaccinating millions of Americans, and it’s all thanks to Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

The new president has signaled he intends to go his own way with regard to policy, but one mainstay from Trump’s four years in office will apparently succeed him: a disdain for questions from reporters.

But where Trump had a legitimate gripe against the activist media and its attempts to undercut and diminish him, Biden’s lashing out at people seems rooted in a feeling of entitlement.

Biden displayed his propensity for hitting back at reporters after he was asked Thursday by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press how he intends to distribute vaccines in his first 100 days.

The short-tempered Democrat’s agitated side showed itself after Miller asked him about his previous vow to deliver 100 million vaccines by April, an audacious plan that suddenly seems implausible. Rather than taper expectations, Biden freaked out a bit.

As you can see in the video below, Biden snapped and turned Miller’s question back around and onto him.

“When I announced [the vaccine plan] you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” he said.

Biden snaps at AP’s Zeke Miller when he asks about the number of vaccine doses he wants to dole out in his first 100 days. “When I announced it you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man.” pic.twitter.com/YnP1gyjnVX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021

The question from Miller wasn’t a softball, nor was it the kind of bait question Trump would have received. Still, Biden was obviously displeased.

Conservative commentator Caleb Hull shared the video and pointed out something that has been lost in the fog of war since the mainstream media went all-in for Biden, which is that he has a history of taking an adversarial tone against reporters who demand any semblance of accountability from him.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Biden is consistently very nasty to reporters who ask any kind of challenging question. It gets swept under the rug partly because he almost never receives a challenging question,” Hull tweeted.

A lot of people don’t realize that Biden is consistently very nasty to reporters who ask any kind of challenging question. It gets swept under the rug partly because he almost never receives a challenging question. https://t.co/ADeTIAi0U9 — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

Hull also posted another interesting bit of insight.

“But you won’t see Brian Stelter whine about how this is an attack on the free press,” he wrote.

But you won’t see Brian Stelter whine about how this is an attack on the free press. — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

Hull is correct. Biden had it out with numerous reporters throughout the 2020 campaign, and it never mattered.

Biden asked black CBS correspondent Errol Barnett in August if he was using “cocaine” or was a “junkie” after the reporter asked him about his cognitive health.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Biden scolded Barnett. “That’s like saying to you, before you got on this program, if you had taken a test were you taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

In October, there was this moment of disrespect shown to CBS News reporter Bo Erickson, who had the audacity to ask him about his son Hunter’s scandalous international business dealings as had just been reported by the New York Post.

“What is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?” Erickson asked.

“I know you’d ask it,” Biden shot back. “I have no response. It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley. Those are the questions you always ask.”

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir? He called it a “smear campaign” and then went after me. “I know you’d ask it. I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.” pic.twitter.com/Eo6VD4TqxD — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 17, 2020

The mainstream media might not get from Biden the same chummy relationship it enjoyed with former President Barack Obama. It’s also unlikely we’ve seen the last of his habit of lashing out at reporters.

Trump was forced to confront these hacks out of necessity. Every day in office for him was a fight to fend off those working to bring him down. Biden, meanwhile, comes across as just a crabby old guy who doesn’t like to be challenged by anyone, ever.

He can bite the hand that feeds him on the second day of his presidency, and it’s because he knows he can count on the corporate media to remain in his pocket no matter how he treats its reporters.

No matter the outburst, Biden is surrounded by media sycophants who will carry him to a daily news cycle victory.

