Watch: Secret Service Abruptly Locks Down White House Lawn, Hurries Reporters Inside

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2025 at 11:06am
The Secret Service locked down the White House on Tuesday, herding reporters gathered on the front lawn for a media event inside.

A security incident took place by the White House front gate, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Something was thrown over the fence on the North Lawn of the White House and Secret Service have called a lockdown of the park and White House,” journalist Andrew Leyden posted on X.

As the 11:30 a.m. incident was unfolding, media representatives were moved into the building without any explanation, the Mail reported.

The media had been present to hear comments from Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Media representatives were allowed back outside at about noon.

In a post on X, journalist Jennifer Jacobs called the incident a “routine lockdown protocol.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said security levels were “back to green” after the incident, according to the Washington Examiner.

McMahon and the Trump administration won a major victory Monday when the Supreme Court allowed cuts to the Education Department to move forward.

“Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” McMahon said in a statement posted on the Educatin Department’s website.

“While today’s ruling is a significant win for students and families, it is a shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution.”

McMahon said the department will now act to maximize efficiency.

“The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education. We will carry out the reduction in force to promote efficiency and accountability and to ensure resources are directed where they matter most — to students, parents, and teachers,” she continued.

“As we return education to the states, this Administration will continue to perform all statutory duties while empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation