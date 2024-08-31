Watch: Security Rushes Man Who Tried to Breach Secured Area in Middle of Trump Rally

A man who stampeded into the media area of a Trump rally was Tasered Friday before being detained by police.

Video posted to X shows a bearded man with sunglasses charge through a barrier surrounding the media area.

The man reached a riser where media crews were watching former President Donald Trump at the packed rally.

Despite his charge, he was stopped by security personnel who pulled him from the riser. Law enforcement then surrounded the man and brought him down.

The man was Tasered by police to bring him under control, according to the Associated Press.

It was unclear what motivated the incident.

“Witnesses, including some in the press corps, described a crazed individual shouting expletives at President Trump,” campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said. “His aggression was focused on the president and towards the stage as he entered the press area.”

Will there be another attempt on Trump’s life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1808 Votes) No: 4% (67 Votes)

The crowd cheered as the man, whose name was not released, was taken away.

As he was taken out of the arena where the rally was held, Trump said, “Is there anywhere that’s more fun to be than a Trump rally?”

This guy had an electrifying ⚡️⚡️⚡️ experience at the Trump rally and got a free ride to jail. You could actually hear the taser. 😂😂 ⚡️ FAFO ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oxvE4ows1l — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) August 30, 2024

Johnstown Police Chief, Richard Pritchard said the man was released after his arrest and will face formal charges next week.

Pritchard said the man’s identity will be released when charges of alleged disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and disrupting a public assembly are filed. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Pritchard did not discuss the man’s motive.

Security for Trump has been an issue ever since the July 13 attempted assassination that took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was upbeat about the rally in a post on Truth Social.

“I was thrilled to be back in this beautiful Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with thousands of proud, hardworking American Patriots! 67 days from now, we are going to win Pennsylvania, we are going to defeat Comrade Kamala Harris, and we are going to win the White House!” Trump posted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.