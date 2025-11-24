Watch: Seditious Sen. Slotkin Can't Point to Illegal Military Order from Trump, So She Brings up a Tom Cruise Movie Instead - Can Dems Get Any More Disgraceful?

During the 2024 campaign, I had a bit of fun with Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis and the movie “A Few Good Men.”

Willis — remember her? — was the Democratic prosecutor who was trying to bring down then-former President Donald Trump on racketeering charges during a campaign year, but instead found herself defending her own conduct in keeping her boyfriend on the DA’s payroll.

During the hearings, Willis had a meltdown not unlike that of Jack Nicholson’s character, Col. Nathan Jessep, in that film, and I had a blast one Friday morning mocking the idea that dear old Fani imagined herself in the middle of her own version of you-can’t-handle-the-truth-ing.

Fast forward a year and eight months, and reality is just getting around to lapping my weak-tea satire.

In an appearance Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” Michigan Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin defended her controversial video published Tuesday calling for military members to disobey unspecified “illegal orders” by saying — and I really wish I could make this up a second time — that, hey, there were illegal orders in “A Few Good Men,” so it’s not a hypothetical!

So, just in case you didn’t trip over this piece of fatuity from Slotkin — a former CIA and Defense Department analyst — and five other Democratic lawmakers who previously served the United States in some military or intelligence capacity, first, I envy your ignorance. And second, I like to eliminate envious tendencies in my character, so here’s the link.

This soon became more of a Donald Trump story for the establishment media because he said the obvious and called this “seditious behavior” (or rather, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” as is his wont), and we spent the whole week talking about that.

But naturally, Trump wasn’t going to go on ABC’s “This Week” to talk about the kerfuffle. Slotkin was. And, to host Martha Raddatz’s credit, she asked the question the establishment media should have been asking from the get-go: Say, uh, those illegal orders you’re going on about? What are they, y’know, specifically?

This did not disappoint.

First, when Slotkin was asked by Raddatz whether she knew of any illegal orders, the senator said she was “not aware of things that are illegal, but certainly there are some legal gymnastics,” specifically with striking cartel traffickers in the Caribbean who were headed to the United States.

Then came Raddatz pushing Slotkin on the fact that the video “does imply that the president is having illegal orders, which you have not seen.”

“I think for us, it was just a statement widely, right?” Slotkin said, according to the ABC transcript. “We say very quickly and very — to all the folks who come to us, this is the process. Go to your JAG officer, ask them for explanation, for top cover, for their view on things. We do that on a case-by-case basis, but we wanted to speak directly to the volumes of people who had come to us on this.”

Raditz responded: “And it is very clear that no one should follow an illegal order, but it’s very murky when you look at what is an illegal order. And if you go into morally, ethically, that’s a pretty tough thing to look at and say, ‘How do I navigate this?'”

And boom went the dynamite.

“I don’t — I mean, going back to Nuremberg, right, that, ‘Well, they told me to do it, that’s why I murdered people,’ is not an excuse,” Slotkin said.

“If you look at popular culture, like, you watch, you know, ‘A Few Good Men,’ like we have plenty of examples since World War II, in Vietnam, where people were told to follow illegal orders, and they did it, and they were prosecuted for it.”

Watch the moment here:

After admitting President Trump hasn’t issued any illegal orders, Elissa Slotkin bizarrely brings up the Nuremberg trials and “A Few Good Men” to try and justify Democrats’ insurrectionist video. pic.twitter.com/1i2OrOY6FK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

Spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t had time to watch “A Few Good Men” in the 30-odd years since it came out on video (and, man, you’d have some kind of late fee if Blockbuster were still around to collect it):

The film she’s referencing revolves around an illegal hazing order issued by a top colonel at Guantanamo Bay that led to the death of a private with an undiagnosed heart condition. The colonel then left the two Marines who carried out the order out to dry, and in swoops Tom Cruise. We have the fake trial showdown of the century, “You want me on that wall! You need me on that wall!”, etc., etc.

Another spoiler alert: “A Few Good Men” is fictional.

A final spoiler alert, because the rule of threes demands it: No one, and I mean no one, is seriously positing that Code Reds are being ordered straight from the Oval Office. We don’t have President Trump telling Pete Hegseth, “Santiago doesn’t make four-six, four-six on his next proficiency and conduct report, and I’m going to blame you. And then, I’m going to kill you.”

Furthermore, I’d like to point out that we’re almost too outraged about the fact Slotkin can’t tell fact from fiction when it comes to Aaron Sorkin movies and not outraged enough that she can’t tell fact from fiction when it comes to the Nuremberg trials.



Slotkin citing the “I was only following orders” defense is rich when one considers she’s representing the wing of American politics that’s behind stoking mephitic and rampant anti-Semitism on a global scale.

Not only that, the “I was only not following orders because I don’t like the president” defense also doesn’t hold water. These have to be orders so self-evidently illegal that they end in immediate prosecution once they’re brought to light, not actively touted by the White House as common-sense measures to keep America safe.

If you don’t believe me, just ask Slotkin — who put out a video effectively urging American troops on to seditious behavior because of “illegal orders” and then ended up covering herself by insisting that she was only living in her own private version of “A Few Good Men.”

I was merely superimposing that delusion on Fani Willis. What’s your excuse, Senator?

