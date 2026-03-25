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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk through LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 23, 2026.
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk through LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 23, 2026. (Timothy A. Clary - AFP / Getty Images)

WATCH: See What Airports Looked Like Before And After ICE Agents Came

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 25, 2026 at 5:54am
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Well, that didn’t take long.

It was just days ago that we were seeing viral footage of how bad things were at America’s airports thanks to the Democrats’ Department of Homeland Security shutdown affecting the Transportation Security Administration.

So, President Donald Trump sent in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And — wouldn’t you know it? — not only have things improved, but pretty much everyone except the most hardened Hasan Piker fanboys have found a reason to like ICE.

With the shutdown lasting well over a month and TSA staffing shortages being particularly acute at hub airports, scenes like these were common at airports across the United States:

Over the weekend, Trump announced the plan to deploy ICE to at least 13 airports in a Truth Social post.

“If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” he said.

According to border czar Tom Homan, the agents would be there “to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine. Not trained in that? We won’t do that.

“But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker,” he added.

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Democrats predicted disaster, with Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal saying ICE “will only aggravate delays & lines” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicting it would lead to “trouble” and “backfire.

“Everywhere ICE goes, trouble follows,” Schumer said. “We’ve seen that. And it is highly likely the airports will be no exception.”

Yeah, about that:

Now, obviously, different days and different times will yield different crowd sizes, but suddenly you see viral stories about lines out the door disappearing from social media. Funny how that works.

Of course, this never should have happened in the first place; this was a choice on the part of the Democratic Party to punish the American people so that they could get their way. And instead, the Trump White House managed to get this under control in a hurry, despite the Chicken Little rhetoric from the Democrats. Voters, remember that in November.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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