WATCH: See What Airports Looked Like Before And After ICE Agents Came

Well, that didn’t take long.

It was just days ago that we were seeing viral footage of how bad things were at America’s airports thanks to the Democrats’ Department of Homeland Security shutdown affecting the Transportation Security Administration.

So, President Donald Trump sent in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And — wouldn’t you know it? — not only have things improved, but pretty much everyone except the most hardened Hasan Piker fanboys have found a reason to like ICE.

With the shutdown lasting well over a month and TSA staffing shortages being particularly acute at hub airports, scenes like these were common at airports across the United States:

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! The Houston TSA line has now stretched to a mind-blowing 150 minute-wait-time and has snaked around the airport, down an escalator and into BAGGAGE CLAIM!!! THIS IS INSANE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MhPTc9qttS — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 20, 2026

🇺🇸 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE chaos at the airport in Orlando right now. TSA lines are stretching across terminals as delays pile up and travelers struggle to get through security. DEMOCRATS HAVE CAUSED THIS ISSUE AND PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GOING TO CLEAN IT UP WITU ICE! pic.twitter.com/AcdjTNtCrJ — And We Know©🇺🇸 (@andweknow) March 23, 2026

Over the weekend, Trump announced the plan to deploy ICE to at least 13 airports in a Truth Social post.

“If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” he said.

According to border czar Tom Homan, the agents would be there “to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine. Not trained in that? We won’t do that.

“But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker,” he added.

Democrats predicted disaster, with Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal saying ICE “will only aggravate delays & lines” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicting it would lead to “trouble” and “backfire.

ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting & even killing. https://t.co/NCXUBikER0 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 22, 2026

“Everywhere ICE goes, trouble follows,” Schumer said. “We’ve seen that. And it is highly likely the airports will be no exception.”

Yeah, about that:

🚨🇺🇸 This is Before VS After ICE deployment at American airports. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/cEiHraTknz https://t.co/qBGNHOo2Of — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2026

🇺🇸 ICE agents are now being sent to 12+ airports to help with security checks Staff shortages from unpaid airport workers are causing long delays, so they’re stepping in to keep things movingpic.twitter.com/e8cUFlTPJx https://t.co/yBhi4J1kdC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2026

Now, obviously, different days and different times will yield different crowd sizes, but suddenly you see viral stories about lines out the door disappearing from social media. Funny how that works.

Of course, this never should have happened in the first place; this was a choice on the part of the Democratic Party to punish the American people so that they could get their way. And instead, the Trump White House managed to get this under control in a hurry, despite the Chicken Little rhetoric from the Democrats. Voters, remember that in November.

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