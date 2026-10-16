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Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, seen in a file photo from 2024, has learned how to effectively deal with Palestinian protesters who try to disrupt his performances.
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Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, seen in a file photo from 2024, has learned how to effectively deal with Palestinian protesters who try to disrupt his performances. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Watch: Seinfeld Attacked on Stage Multiple Times by Palestinian Shills, Taunts Them with Promise to Give Their Ticket Proceeds to Israel

 By V. Saxena  October 16, 2026 at 10:07am
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One of America’s greatest comedians systemically dismantled a group of loud, obnoxious hecklers and protesters with the brilliant precision of an Israeli airstrike during a performance last week at the Chicago Theatre.

That comedian, the great Jerry Seinfeld, came to Chicago Oct. 9 to perform on stage, only for a bunch of Palestinian-obsessed agitators to repeatedly interrupt his show to moan and whine about the state of affairs in faraway Gaza.

But like the master comedian that he is, Seinfeld refused to allow the troublemakers to ruin his show. Indeed, instead he turned the tables on the hooligans by ruthlessly mocking them with his acerbic sarcasm.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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