Watch: Sen. John Kennedy Says 'Biden Is in Trouble,' Claims He's Polling with 'Fungal Infections' in Fiery Rant

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana savaged President Joe Biden on Tuesday after he announced a blatantly political executive order that he said would finally secure the country’s border with Mexico.

Such an order could have come years ago and arguably wouldn’t have been needed at all had Biden not signaled to the world before his January 2021 inauguration that the border was essentially open.

But Biden is now in trouble five months before the 2024 election, and so Americans are supposed to believe that the inept president cares about national sovereignty during the same time he is underwater in numerous national polls.

Kennedy, who is known for his quirky sense of humor, called a spade a spade Tuesday morning while ripping the executive order and the president.

“President Biden is in trouble politically,” Kennedy said. “He’s polling right up there with fungal infections.”

SENATOR KENNEDY: “I want you to listen up. President Biden is in trouble politically. He’s polling right up there with fungal infections!” pic.twitter.com/7dulYAfWsy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2024

Kennedy added Biden surrendered America’s security over to the “loon-wing of his party, and he dissolved the southern border.

“Now, five months before an election, he has to appear to be willing to do something about it,” Kennedy said. “Hence, this executive order. And he expects you to report this epiphany that he has had, take what the White House is telling you, balance on your noses like trained seals, and report it uncritically.”

Do you like John Kennedy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (83 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

Kennedy continued: “For three years, we have watched President Biden push on a door that has been clearly marked pull. He’s mismanaged Congress, COVID, the national debt, the economy, inflation, crime, Afghanistan, Iran, the war in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and now, of course, the border.”

The senator properly assessed the border crisis as one of the crises that could have been averted — and one that Biden made worse at every turn.

“It’s a little late, isn’t it Mr. President?” the Louisiana Republican asked.

After almost three and a half years and after millions of people with no business entering American communities have bogged down public services and killed people — such as Georgia nursing student Laken Riley — Biden will begin to turn away some illegal so-called “asylum seekers,” he said.

We can only hope that thousands upon thousands of illegals will no longer be handed debit cards and cell phones after they cross into the country and will be turned away as Biden assured us many of them would be.

Of course, no matter what the White House does about the border invasion at this point, the damage is done.

There have been an estimated 8 million encounters with illegal foreign nationals since Biden took office.

Meanwhile, an estimated 1.7 million people who entered the country without detection are living in communities across the country, according to an estimate from the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees.

Biden’s Justice Department and far-left district attorneys in Georgia and New York have attempted all year to jail the president’s chief threat to another term in office — former President Donald Trump.

Apparently, not even 34 convictions in a New York court on absurd “business crimes” could put Biden ahead, so on Tuesday, the failure-in-chief demonstrated his commitment to putting Americans first.

Voters can only wonder what the Biden campaign’s internal polling looked like before the executive order was rolled out.

We can only assume it was lower than fungal infections and probably on par with stubbed toes and Louisiana humidity.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.