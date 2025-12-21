Share
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the Louisiana Republican, is pictured speaking in a file photo from March 22, 2022. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Watch: Sen. Kennedy Gives the Best Description of Watching 'The View' That We've Ever Heard (and Several WJ Staffers Agree With Him)

 By Samuel Short  December 21, 2025 at 12:00pm
Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy probably won’t be appearing as a guest on “The View” in the near future.

In a hilarious moment that only Kennedy could create, he was asked by political commentator Benny Johnson during an interview posted to social media platform X on Dec. 14 about doing just that.

“Will you be going on ‘The View’ anytime soon?” Johnson asked.

“I will not be going on ‘The View'” Kennedy replied, smiling and shaking his head.

“In fact, my version of hell is being required to watch reruns of ‘The View’ for the rest of eternity.”

Johnson, through laughter, announced to his audience he would like to start the petition for Kennedy to make that appearance.

“I think it would probably be their highest ratings ever.”

“Well, I don’t know. I have no interest in going on. I’d rather be poked in the eye with a sharp stick.”

The alternative does sound preferable.

“The View” has had on a number of conservatives, like Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Just watching screeching liberal women give awful takes is a torture ritual, making Kennedy’s version of hell hard to argue with.

Staffers at The Western Journal, who are occasionally forced to watch segments of “The View” to keep readers informed about the lunatic left, can agree with Kennedy from firsthand experience.

Recall in February when co-host Joy Behar outrageously and baselessly claimed Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk supported apartheid in his home country of South Africa, only to scramble and beg Musk not to sue her.

June saw “The View” ringmaster Whoopi Goldberg compare being black in America to living in Iran.

In July, co-host Sunny Hostin lamented the end of late-night host Stephen Colbert’s whiney, unfunny show with all the usual talk about this being the end of “our democracy.”

There are countless awful takes from these women.

The show is essentially putting cameras in front of a bunch of liberal wine moms who only understand politics through the filter of CNN and MSNBC, spouting whatever narrative their perceptions tell them is the most agreeable and progressive.

It truly makes you wonder what the producers and film crew think on a daily basis.

Have they learned to tune it out?

Is the breakroom a safe haven to unload after the show about all the nonsense they heard that day?

That stick in the eye doesn’t sound so bad.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




