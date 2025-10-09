Share
Commentary
Sen. John Kennedy looks on as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Commentary
Sen. John Kennedy looks on as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Watch: Sen. Kennedy Lists Worst Items Dems Demand Funded Before They'll Reopen Government - Zambian Circumcision, Classes for Male Prostitutes, Etc.

 By Samuel Short  October 9, 2025 at 5:12am
Share

With the government shutdown, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy is exposing all the strange, nonsensical initiatives Democrats want funded before it reopens.

For as much as Democrats, like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, insist this is a war over healthcare, Kennedy decided to read some of the specifics for where that party wanted your tax dollars going before business could resume — none of which sounded like Schumer’s “healthcare” claim.

Footage of Kennedy reading off this list was posted to social media platform X on Tuesday.

“We took out, and here’s what they want us to put back in,” Kennedy said in preface.

“We found that under President Biden, they were spending $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia. We took that out. The congresswoman [New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] says, ‘We’re going to shut down the government until you put that back in.’

“We found $500,000 of American taxpayer money for electric busses in Rwanda. We found $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti.

“I kid you not. I’m not making this up. It was in the budget under President Biden. We took it out,” Kennedy explained while again mentioning AOC — this time by name. Fox News reported Monday, Kennedy believes that despite Schumer’s role as a Democratic leader, AOC is actually the one responsible for these demands playing into the shutdown.

Is it time to cut every single dime of taxpayer funding from exporting woke Westernism to other countries?

“Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and the socialist wing, the loon wing of the Democratic Party, says, ‘We’re going to shut down the government until you put it back in.'”

The senator went on.

“Six million dollars for media organizations for the Palestinians; $833,000 for transgender people in Nepal; $300,000 for a pride parade in Lesotho; $882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia … $4.2 million dollars for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people in the western Balkans and Uganda.”

You’re tax dollars at work, folks.

While any sensible person should be seeing red after hearing Kennedy’s remarks, consider the deeper implication.

Related:
NPR CEO Foolishly Asks for Examples of Bias, Gets Hit with Dozens of Jaw-Dropping Times They Went All in for Libs

The left loves lamenting a history of oppression and colonialism and excoriating Western civilization for supposedly imposing its values on peoples who only wished to live in peace. Regardless of the accuracy of that portrayal of history, they look like massive hypocrites now.

Their global agenda is an effort to export Western wokeness to other countries.

They hope to impose their warped ideology — using your money — on people who could not care less.

This is not “healthcare,” nor is it aiding anyone. Radicals — like AOC — don’t want the government up and running until they are assured woke colonialism will continue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Deep Dive: Is the Census Bureau 'Defrauding American Voters' with Its New Methodology?
Why Kristi Noem Prayed a 'Hedge of Protection' Around ICE Officers and What That Means
Here's How Chicago Has Been Putting Illegal Aliens Above American Citizens
Developing: Dominion Voting Bought Out, Renamed in Effort to Restore Trust to Vulnerable Electronic Voting Systems
Thank God It's Working: 8 Arrested in Texas for Illegal Abortions, Non-Citizens Among Suspect Providers
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation