Watch: Sen. Kennedy Lists Worst Items Dems Demand Funded Before They'll Reopen Government - Zambian Circumcision, Classes for Male Prostitutes, Etc.

With the government shutdown, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy is exposing all the strange, nonsensical initiatives Democrats want funded before it reopens.

For as much as Democrats, like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, insist this is a war over healthcare, Kennedy decided to read some of the specifics for where that party wanted your tax dollars going before business could resume — none of which sounded like Schumer’s “healthcare” claim.

Footage of Kennedy reading off this list was posted to social media platform X on Tuesday.

“We took out, and here’s what they want us to put back in,” Kennedy said in preface.

“We found that under President Biden, they were spending $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia. We took that out. The congresswoman [New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] says, ‘We’re going to shut down the government until you put that back in.’

“We found $500,000 of American taxpayer money for electric busses in Rwanda. We found $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti.

“I kid you not. I’m not making this up. It was in the budget under President Biden. We took it out,” Kennedy explained while again mentioning AOC — this time by name. Fox News reported Monday, Kennedy believes that despite Schumer’s role as a Democratic leader, AOC is actually the one responsible for these demands playing into the shutdown.

Is it time to cut every single dime of taxpayer funding from exporting woke Westernism to other countries? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1165 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and the socialist wing, the loon wing of the Democratic Party, says, ‘We’re going to shut down the government until you put it back in.'”

The senator went on.

“Six million dollars for media organizations for the Palestinians; $833,000 for transgender people in Nepal; $300,000 for a pride parade in Lesotho; $882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia … $4.2 million dollars for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people in the western Balkans and Uganda.”

You’re tax dollars at work, folks.

While any sensible person should be seeing red after hearing Kennedy’s remarks, consider the deeper implication.

The left loves lamenting a history of oppression and colonialism and excoriating Western civilization for supposedly imposing its values on peoples who only wished to live in peace. Regardless of the accuracy of that portrayal of history, they look like massive hypocrites now.

Their global agenda is an effort to export Western wokeness to other countries.

They hope to impose their warped ideology — using your money — on people who could not care less.

This is not “healthcare,” nor is it aiding anyone. Radicals — like AOC — don’t want the government up and running until they are assured woke colonialism will continue.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.