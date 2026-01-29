Watch: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Reveals Deranged Treatment Dems Hit Rubio with That Nobody Watching from Home Saw

Americans face an uphill battle if we hope to wrest control of our elected legislature from the malignant forces now controlling it.

Indeed, so much of what happens in public view, even in the supposedly dignified Senate, constitutes pure, performative theater.

For instance, Wednesday on Fox Business, Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who endured hostile questions from Democrats during testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, received a very different reception after testifying before those same Democrats in a classified setting.

“When Secretary Rubio gave his testimony in a classified setting,” Mullin said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “every one of these Democrats clapped — literally clapped — after the briefing, because of the extraordinary job our men and women in the IC — the intelligence community — and within DoW, the Department of War, did on removing this dictator from our hemisphere.”

Markwayne Mullin: “Can I say one more thing? When Secretary Rubio gave his testimony in a classified setting, every one of these Democrats clapped — literally clapped — after the briefing, because of the extraordinary job our men and women in the IC and Dept of War did removing… pic.twitter.com/EVQizRKpVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 28, 2026

In other words, Senate Democrats approved of President Donald Trump’s operation to arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro earlier this month. Privately, of course, they felt comfortable admitting as much.

Publicly, however, elected Democrats must cater to their lunatic base.

Enter Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

In another remarkable clip posted to X, Duckworth grilled Rubio — publicly, of course — on Trump’s broader foreign policy.

First, she criticized Trump’s decision to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act in the fight against Venezuelan gangs and narco-terrorists.

Duckworth repeatedly called the Alien Enemies Act a “wartime power,” whatever that means in a country that has not formally declared war since 1942.

Then, she blasted Trump for saying that he reserves the right to take further military action against Venezuela, to which Rubio replied that all presidents reserve that right.

Finally, the senator delivered a passionate defense of America’s largely useless NATO “allies.”

WOW 🚨 I have no words… Mentally deficient Tammy Duckworth tries to pressing Marco Rubio on a “War with Venezuela” but she confuses the Aliens Enemies Act as a war declaration with Venezuela. This is a MUST WATCH. It’s a perfect synopsis of the left vs the right. One side… pic.twitter.com/LquBhIhpuH — J (@JayTC53) January 28, 2026

As for the Alien Enemies Act, it is worth noting that the U.S. did not even declare war in 1798. Readers might remember from their dreadful textbooks that the 1798 Quasi-War amounted to an undeclared naval war against France.

Rubio did not mention that relevant little historical nugget. Otherwise, he exposed Duckworth’s anti-Trump theater with as much skill as one would expect.

“Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton,” Vice President J.D. Vance quipped on X.

Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 28, 2026

Vance, of course, had every reason to mock Duckworth.

Voters, however, should feel disgusted that elected legislators put on a show for cameras while behaving differently behind closed doors. That kind of dishonesty makes us suspect that they do not really believe our government belongs to us.

