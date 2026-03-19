WATCH: Sen. Mullin Tears up During Confirmation Hearing While Sharing What Trump Told His Son About Love After He Experienced a Traumatic Brain Injury

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared a tremendous story that shows the lengths the president will go for his people.

Mullin was chosen by President Donald Trump earlier this month to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. On Wednesday, CBS News reported Mullin’s hearing for confirmation took place before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee when he decided to share a personal story about his son.

“So my son was a really world class athlete and January 17, 2020 which mind you was an election year, he had a really serious brain injury,” Mullin said.

“The president found out about it, and he gave me a call immediately. He didn’t understand the severity of it, but he heard it in my voice and immediately he went to work.

“He called almost everyday for two weeks, checking on Jim and then he says I’m going to come see him. The center told us that the short-term memory loss, something would trigger it. Some big event would eventually trigger where he’d start retaining stuff. Until then he was still having issues.”

When Mullin described Trump meeting his son, he told the room, “Over the next fifteen minutes, he did nothing but love on my son.”

WATCH: During his confirmation hearing, Sen. Mullin teared up recalling what Trump did for weeks after learning his son had just experienced a traumatic brain injury. The most moving moment was when Mullin shared what Trump told his son about love.pic.twitter.com/6c4frnpMxG — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 18, 2026

From his expression, it’s clear how deeply this effected the senator. He was struggling to hold back tears.

“That one incident jogged his memory and from then on, he started retaining things,” he said.

“And Jim’s attitude went from this, you know, ‘we’re going to get through this’ to ‘I’m going to get through it.'”

Trump later invited the two to his estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We go down there and it was amazing,” Mullin continued before he had to pause once again, acknowledging he was becoming emotional.

“He grabbed my son and he said, ‘do you know why I love your dad? Do you know why I love your dad?'”

Trump’s simple answer was, “Because he loves you. Because of you. Because of you.” Mullin knew this was something Trump wasn’t doing as a political stunt. “Here’s the president of the United States, and he did it just because he cared.”

“We’ve been friends ever since,” Mullin added.

Watching the video, it’s obvious this is not a bit of political theater by Mullin. A man of his stature would not agree to tear up and lose his voice in service of his career; it was a real moment.

That was not the only heartfelt moment Trump shared with a child in recent memory.

Recall last year when he appointed a child with brain cancer, DJ Daniel, an honorary secret service member.

In 2024, Fox News reported while on the campaign trail, Trump surprised an 8-year-old supporter with a rare brain disorder by sending him birthday wishes and giving him a gift shortly before a rally a New York where the boy’s family was in attendance.

We often hear stories like this about Trump but there are few if any about former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

That’s a great irony considering the origins of the Democrat Party, once branded as a movement for the common man when launched by former President Andrew Jackson.

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